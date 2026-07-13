SWAN BITCOIN, FULL SURRENDER FILMS RELEASE BITCOIN SEASON, A DOCUMENTARY ON BITCOIN’S ARRIVAL IN PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

Streaming Free Worldwide on YouTube, Feature Film Profiles Swan Bitcoin‘s Partnerships with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Klutch Sports

CALABASAS, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Full Surrender Films and Swan Bitcoin today released Bitcoin Season, a feature documentary now streaming worldwide on YouTube. Directed by filmmaker Mike Nicoll, the film profiles Swan Bitcoin‘s partnerships with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a first for an NBA franchise, and with Klutch Sports, one of the most influential player agencies in sports, whose clients include LeBron James and other All-Stars.

Bitcoin Season features voices from inside the Cavaliers and Klutch organizations alongside some of Bitcoin‘s most recognized thinkers, including Michael Saylor, Lyn Alden, Adam Back, Max Keiser, Pierre Rochard, Mark Moss, Natalie Brunell, and Greg Foss.

NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova, who appears in the film, called it “A blueprint that shows franchises, leagues, and athletes that Bitcoin can transform more than a balance sheet. This film shows how Bitcoin can change what teams and athletes stand for, and what kind of legacy they leave behind,” said Dellavedova. “We are in the player-empowerment era, and owning Bitcoin is part of that.”

Mike Nicoll, the film’s director, added: “Bitcoin Season is the first feature film to focus on the concept of the Bitcoin athlete. In a world where branding is everything, I wanted to put that idea on screen for the first time. I hope this film opens up the conversation to people who have never taken a serious look at Bitcoin.”

“Bitcoin Season is about Bitcoiners building bridges into new corners of culture,” said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO of Swan Bitcoin. “We hope it encourages a new audience to take a deeper look at Bitcoin.”

Bitcoin Season is available now to watch for free on YouTube.

About Swan Bitcoin

Swan helps affluent and high-net-worth clients understand, buy, and hold real, on-chain Bitcoin with confidence. Swan’s platform supports investors across the Bitcoin ownership lifecycle through purchase and sale capabilities, tax-advantaged retirement accounts, multiple custody options, high-touch client service, and education. Swan reaches a Bitcoin-focused audience at scale through a widely watched YouTube channel, millions of social media engagements, and a newsletter with more than 335,000 verified subscribers. Swan also recently launched Vigil Protocol, a family financial orchestration platform that uses AI-powered document extraction to map a household’s financial life and audit it for gaps and inconsistencies. Across Bitcoin financial services, media, and family financial orchestration, Swan delivers trusted technology and expertise for long-term ownership, stewardship, and continuity.

About Full Surrender Films

Full Surrender Films is led by award-winning Director Mike Nicoll – best known for writing & directing Bitcoin Season (2026), The Spoils: Selling the Future of American Basketball (2024) – praised by legendary filmmaker Ken Burns and streaming on Amazon Prime, and At All Costs (2017) – a feature documentary acquired by Netflix and hailed as “a modern-day Hoop Dreams” by the LA Times.

Swan Bitcoin is not a broker-dealer, funding portal, or financial adviser and does not provide investment, financial, tax, legal, or other professional advice.

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SOURCE Swan Bitcoin