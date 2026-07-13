Edifier Expands Its Award-Winning MR Series with the New MR4.5

Built for work, creation and everyday listening, the MR4.5 delivers accurate, balanced sound for producers, content creators and music enthusiasts alike.

RICHMOND, BC, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier International, the award-winning audio electronics designer, announces the launch of its latest studio monitor, the MR4.5. Whether you’re producing music, editing content, or simply enjoying your favorite playlists, the MR4.5 is designed to deliver accurate, balanced sound throughout every part of your day. Combining professional-grade audio performance with versatile functionality, the latest addition to Edifier’s award-winning MR Series is equally at home in the studio, at your desk, or in your living space.

Hear Every Detail

Engineered for accurate sound reproduction, the MR4.5 lets you hear every detail with clarity and precision. Its bi-amplified design, Hi-Res Audio certification and wide frequency response deliver balanced, natural sound for music production, video editing, content creation and everyday listening.

Tune It to Your Space

Every workspace is different, and the MR4.5 is designed to adapt. With built-in acoustic tuning and desktop compensation controls, you can optimize its performance for your room, speaker placement and listening environment. Whether it’s on a desk, against a wall, or in a dedicated studio, the MR4.5 helps deliver balanced, accurate sound wherever you create.

Wireless Freedom Without Compromise

The MR4.5 combines professional wired connectivity with high-resolution wireless audio for a seamless desktop experience. Featuring Bluetooth 6.0 with LDAC and multipoint connectivity, it lets you easily switch between computers, smartphones and other devices without interrupting your workflow.

With the introduction of the MR4.5, Edifier strengthens its award-winning MR Series by filling the gap between the entry-level MR4 and flagship MR5. The expanded lineup now offers a studio monitor for every creator, from beginners setting up their first workspace to experienced professionals seeking advanced connectivity, acoustic customization and premium near-field monitoring performance.

Edifier MR Series

MR3 – Compact & Versatile

Designed for smaller spaces, the MR3 delivers accurate, well-balanced sound in a compact form factor. It combines Hi-Res Audio certification with Bluetooth connectivity and built-in room acoustic compensation, helping users achieve more consistent performance even in challenging desktop environments. Ideal for bedrooms, apartments and compact workstations, the MR3 is a strong entry point for first-time creators and everyday listeners.

MR4 – Studio Essentials

A traditional wired studio monitor focused on reliable analog performance, the MR4 offers a straightforward approach to critical listening. Featuring a larger 4-inch mid-bass driver and simple HF/LF tuning controls, it provides clear, honest sound reproduction without added complexity. This makes it a practical choice for music production, podcasting and general content creation.

MR4.5 – The Modern All-Rounder

Blending studio-grade accuracy with modern connectivity, the MR4.5 introduces a more flexible listening experience for today’s hybrid creators. It features Bluetooth 6.0 with LDAC, balanced XLR connectivity, Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and ConneX app-based customization. Designed for users who switch between work, creation, and entertainment, it delivers precision monitoring with everyday versatility.

MR5 – Flagship Performance

The MR5 represents the most powerful model in the lineup, built for advanced users and larger setups. Its three-way driver design and 110W output deliver extended frequency response, deeper bass, and higher overall headroom. Combined with advanced wireless connectivity and ConneX app integration, the MR5 is designed for professional studios and demanding creative environments.

Price & Availability

The MR4.5 is now available in the United States at an MSRP of $249.99 through Amazon.com and the official EDIFIER online store.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global/

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SOURCE Edifier International