Surmodics Launches IOL Cartridge Coating Automation Center in Horsham

New center combines advanced hydrophilic coating technology, IOL cartridge application expertise and automated processing to support scalable ophthalmic device manufacturing

Surmodics, a provider of surface technologies and performance coatings for the medical device industry, today announced at the opening of the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting in New Orleans the launch of its IOL Cartridge Coating Automation Center at its Horsham, Pennsylvania site just outside Philadelphia.

“The delivery system for an intraocular lens (IOL) combines precision injection-molded parts with a specifically selected lubricious, biofriendly coating,” said Chip Hance, CEO of Surmodics. “As IOL manufacturers increasingly seek automated assembly and modern biomaterial formulations, our Automation Center provides automated coating processes designed for efficient production throughout the product lifecycle.”

The center brings together advanced hydrophilic coating technology, decades of IOL cartridge application expertise, precision coatings processes and automation capabilities in a manufacturing platform developed specifically for IOL delivery cartridges. Its modernized process aligns application and curing with cartridge geometry and automated manufacturing requirements, supporting consistent coating of critical internal surfaces while reducing process time and reliance on manual manufacturing steps.

A key technology available through the center is HydroBond™ 5/5, a proven hyaluronic acid-based hydrophilic coating engineered for IOL cartridge applications. The coating and associated rapid thermal cure process are designed to enable base coat and topcoat cure times of less than five minutes each, creating a process architecture well suited for automated, high-throughput production. The coating provides a highly lubricious cartridge surface designed to facilitate smooth lens passage through the delivery system.

Having developed relationships with experienced injection molders and automation equipment partners, Surmodics can develop customized solutions ranging from integration of coating automation into customers’ existing manufacturing operations to fully outsourced cartridge coating and manufacturing programs. This flexible approach enables customers to select a manufacturing model aligned with their product, volume and commercialization requirements.

“For ophthalmic device manufacturers, consistent cartridge performance requires efficient, scalable manufacturing,” said Bob Hergenrother, VP of R&D and Innovation at Surmodics. “Our center combines coating chemistry, cartridge expertise and automation to support customers from initial feasibility through process optimization and commercial-scale production.”

About Surmodics

Surmodics provides performance coatings, specialty hydrogels and pigments, drug delivery capabilities and analytical testing to leading ophthalmology companies. With nearly 50 years of experience in surface technology and biomaterials, including more than 20 years of IOL cartridge coating experience, Surmodics supports medical device developers from early-stage feasibility through commercialization with expertise in surface modification, application development and process optimization. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com.

Media Contact

Jay Thompson

jay.thompson@surmodics.com

SOURCE: Surmodics Inc.

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