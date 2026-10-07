Meyer Distributing Joins NFI Empire’s Project REBORN #001, Supporting The Brett Boyer Foundation Build with Products from Across the Automotive Aftermarket

Great Builds Take Great Partners: Meyer Distributing Helps Bring Project REBORN Together

NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Meyer Distributing has joined Project Reborn-001 as a key distribution partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Meyer Distributing is supporting the project by helping supply products from across its extensive aftermarket network, including an MBRP Duramax downpipe.

Project REBORN-001, a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab built on a modern GMC Sierra 3500 frame, is headed to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN to benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Meyer Distributing has contributed by providing access to products from across its network of more than 1000 product lines, including an MBRP Duramax downpipe. The MBRP unit is a 3-inch mandrel-bent, high-flow replacement for the restrictive factory pipe, designed to improve exhaust flow, reduce exhaust gas temperatures, accelerate turbo spool, and potentially add horsepower and torque. It mounts between the turbocharger and the rest of the exhaust system as a direct-fit upgrade for Duramax applications. These contributions help keep the build on track for its SEMA appearance and live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

The MBRP Duramax downpipe, supplied through Meyer Distributing, in place in Project REBORN-001’s engine bay.

“The automotive aftermarket is built on relationships-manufacturers, distributors, builders and enthusiasts all working together to turn ideas into something real. Project REBORN takes that same spirit and gives it an even greater purpose. We’re proud to support NFI Empire by helping provide products from across our network for this incredible build, but what makes this project truly special is knowing where it ultimately leads. Bringing our industry together to help The Brett Boyer Foundation make a difference is something Meyer Distributing is honored to be part of,” said Clint Zentner, Inside Sales Manager, Meyer Distributing.

“Partnering with Meyer Distributing on Project Reborn brings the strength of a trusted aftermarket network that helps make complex, high-quality builds possible,” said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. “Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation’s work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community.”

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Meyer Distributing

Meyer Distributing is a leader in specialty products marketing and distribution for the automotive aftermarket. Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, the company serves thousands of customers nationwide through a network of strategically positioned warehousing facilities and Meyer Logistics direct ship. With a mix of more than 1000 product lines, a strong focus on customer service, and a commitment to fast, flexible, and reliable delivery, Meyer Distributing provides retailers and builders with the products and support they need. Learn more at https://www.meyerdistributing.com/.

Meyer Distributing & Logistics headquarters in Jasper, Indiana.

A Meyer Distributing team member moves aftermarket products through the warehouse, part of a network spanning more than 700 product lines.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire’s stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

NFI Empire, NWPG Invest in NFI Empire – A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire