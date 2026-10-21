Surgical Science and CHEST Mark 10 Years: Transforming Chest Medicine Competency through Simulation Training for Thousands of Clinicians

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Surgical Science, the global leader in simulation products for healthcare training, is marking its 10-year anniversary of the company’s partnership with the American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST). The teams are celebrating their decade-long partnership, the launch of a new simulated curriculum, and the importance of combining education with simulation technology at the CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting in Phoenix and throughout the year at the CHEST Simulation and Training Facility in Glenview, Illinois.

“Over the last decade, we’ve worked closely with CHEST to revolutionize the education and curriculum of thousands of clinicians before they start doing procedures on human patients,” said Tom Englund, CEO of Surgical Science. “We believe this is a strong model for collaboration, combining global education programs with simulation to expand access to competency-based training for the benefit of clinicians and patients.”

“Medical education is at the core of what we do at CHEST, and partnerships like this one help us meet the growing needs of our members,” said Richard Schuch, Ed.D, Chief Learning Officer & Senior Vice President, Education at the American College of Chest Physicians. “Expanding our work with Surgical Science allows us to continually enhance our educational programs and widen the breadth of our courses contributing to improved patient care and outcomes.”

Surgical Science and CHEST Joint Achievements

CHEST uses more than 15 Surgical Science simulators at the CHEST center and at the annual event.

BRONCH Express Simulator: The launch of a co-developed portable table-top version, focused on hands-on training for bronchoscopy skills and procedures.

CHEST Standardized Simulated Bronchoscopy Curriculum: A program for developing and tracking essential bronchoscopic skills and diagnostic bronchoscopy.

CHEST Simulated Curriculum for Critical Care TEE: Focused on the educational opportunity to learn and demonstrate transesophageal echocardiographic skills, awarding a Chest Certificate of Completion for performance.

Surgical Science and CHEST Future Roadmap

The teams continue to evolve training modules, including a future launch of the CHEST EBUS Curriculum, which will award CME points for a self-directed simulation performance.

About Surgical Science

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company’s virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room, enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Surgical Science also partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge. For more information, visit Surgical Science.

About the American College of Chest Physicians

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) is the global leader in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion advanced clinical practice, education, communication, and research in chest medicine. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 18,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians and its family of journals, including the flagship journal CHEST®, visit chestnet.org.

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SOURCE Surgical Science