Berney Flowers Warns of Government Waste, Predicts Election Upset on Biz Talk Today TV

Maryland congressional candidate calls for independent audits, fiscal discipline and stronger public safety measures during Campaign Trail interview.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Republican congressional candidate Berney Flowers, seeking to represent Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, delivered a pointed assessment of government spending, public safety and political accountability during today’s live episode of Campaign Trail: The Road to Congress on Biz Talk Today TV.

Appearing with host Todd M. Schoenberger, President and CEO of CrossCheck Media Inc., Flowers criticized government waste, called for greater transparency in public spending and expressed confidence in his campaign’s prospects ahead of the November 3 election.

“Audit Everything”

Flowers made government accountability a central theme of the interview, calling for independent audits to determine how taxpayer dollars are spent.

“Let’s start with some audits. Audit everything. Let’s see where all the money went. Who’s got it? Why did it go there?” Flowers said.

He also pledged greater transparency in federal spending.

“If we’re going to spend a dime, then you’re going to know as a citizen where that dime came from and where it’s going.”

Flowers Takes Aim at Taxes, Debt and Crime

Addressing affordability and the growing federal debt, Flowers argued that excessive taxation and government spending are placing unnecessary financial pressure on American families.

“We should not be overtaxing our constituents,” Flowers said. “We take way too much money from the average person, and we use it on frivolous things.”

The candidate also called for stronger support for law enforcement and greater accountability within the criminal justice system.

“Safety and security are an American right, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Flowers additionally discussed his military and national security background, his opposition to democratic socialism and his willingness to work civilly with political opponents in Congress.

“We Can Shock the World”

With Maryland’s early voting beginning October 22, Flowers described an aggressive final campaign push focused on voter outreach and community engagement.

“We’re gonna go at this as hard as we possibly can,” Flowers declared. “But I expect to win.”

He concluded with a confident prediction about the race:

“I really believe we got a chance to shock the world.”

Watch the Interview

The October 21 episode of Campaign Trail: The Road to Congress is available through Biz Talk Today TV and the CrossCheck Media YouTube channel.

Featured Guest: Berney Flowers, Republican Congressional Candidate, Maryland District 3

Host: Todd M. Schoenberger, President and CEO, CrossCheck Media Inc.

Candidate Website: https://flowersformaryland.com

About Biz Talk Today TV

Operated by CrossCheck Media Inc., Biz Talk Today TV is a global streaming network covering business, financial markets, politics and public affairs. Its programming is distributed through connected television platforms, digital video channels, mobile applications and international podcast services.

Website: https://www.YouTube.com/@CrossCheckMedia

Media Contact:

Naomi Knight, 202-294-3376

CrossCheck Media Inc.

Biz Talk Today TV

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SOURCE CrossCheck Media Inc.