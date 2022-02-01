Surfaceink Qualified as an Authorized Test Lab for Alexa

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Surfaceink, a Silicon Valley pioneer in consumer electronic product design and development for Fortune 500 companies and start-ups, announced its qualification as an Authorized Test Lab for Alexa (ATL).





OEMs and Startup companies looking to gain Amazon Voice Service (AVS) certification for their Alexa built-in integrations will be able to work directly with Surfaceink at their San Jose Lab location to test and submit their voice-enable products and potentially accelerate their time-to-market.

Surfaceink’s experienced audio engineers use test automation and a series of checklists provided by Amazon to ensure that all products meet acoustics, music, functional, and user experience (UX) requirements. They also generate certification test results in the form of Alexa Qualification Tool (AQT) reports and manual checklists for submission to Amazon.

“By leveraging an Authorized Test Lab (ATL), your team can focus on more strategic tasks, such as developing new features and improving the user experience.” Said Ryan Fallini, Head of AVS Certification and Services, “Surfaceink becoming the latest ATL will help customers wanting to have access to automated AVS certification testing and a premier consulting and professional services company.”

Surfaceink’s audio and voice expertise spans electrical architecture, acoustics, tuning 3rd party DSP architectures for optimal speech/telephony and music playback, and testing and validation during prototype phases.

Surfaceink can also conduct deep dive workshops with detailed recommendations to help OEM executives and development teams make any strategic trade-offs required to achieve a robust and customized voice journey.

“I am very excited to formalize Surfaceink’s proven track record of audio and voice development to extend our services to include qualification to become an ATL,” says David Berol, Audio / Voice Director. “I truly enjoy helping others realize their vision and seeing their product reach the market. Additionally, it allows me to work with my previous team at Amazon, which is amazing.”

For more information about Surfaceink’s AVS capabilities, visit www.surfaceink.com

About Surfaceink

Surfaceink provides full-system product design, development, and consulting services for Fortune 500 companies and startups, including its work on flagship products for global leaders such as Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell, Dolby, Fitbit, Google, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Motorola, Oculus, Pepsi, Plantronics, Qualcomm, and Tesla. Surfaceink is a privately held company based in San Jose, CA.

About Amazon Alexa

Alexa is Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, available on more than 100 million devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers. With Alexa, you can build natural voice experiences that offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with the technology they use every day. Amazon offers a collection of tools, APIs, reference solutions, and documentation to make it easier to build for Alexa.

