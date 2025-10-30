Super Lawyers Honors Six Attorneys at Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP , located in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that six of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2025 New York Metro edition of Super Lawyers. Managing Partner Anthony J. Enea and Partners Sara E. Meyers and Stella King were chosen by their peers as Super Lawyers in the field of Elder Law, while Partner Lauren C. Enea and Associates Michael P. Enea and Robert Arbuco have been recognized as Rising Stars.

2025 marks the nineteenth consecutive year Anthony J. Enea has been included in the Super Lawyers list, and the thirteenth time he has been honored as a “Top 25” attorney in Westchester County. An “AV” Rated Preeminent Attorney (Martindale-Hubbell) and respected leader in Westchester’s legal community, Mr. Enea’s practice areas include wills, trusts & estates, elder law; Medicaid asset protection planning; Medicaid applications (home care and nursing home) and special needs planning.

“Being recognized alongside such dedicated attorneys is a true privilege.” said Mr. Enea. “At Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, our clients entrust us with their most personal matters – their families, their futures, and their peace of mind. We take that trust seriously and strive every day to offer clarity, compassion, and confidence through every stage of planning.”

Sara E. Meyers and Stella King have also been recognized as 2025 Super Lawyers. Ms. Meyers, celebrating her thirteenth consecutive year on the New York Metro list, focuses her practice on elder law, estate planning, guardianship proceedings (including contested matters), special needs planning and long-term care planning strategies involving Medicaid home care and nursing home benefits. Ms. King, previously named a Rising Starfor three consecutive years, concentrates her practice on elder law; wills, trusts, and estates; and Medicaid planning & applications (nursing home and homecare).

In addition, three attorneys from Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP have been honored as 2025 Rising Stars:

Lauren C. Enea (Estate & Probate): Practice areas include elder law; probate and administration proceedings; wills, trusts, and estates; and Medicaid planning & applications (nursing home and homecare)

Michael P. Enea (Estate & Probate): Practice areas include elder law; wills, trusts and estates; tax planning; and corporate law

Robert Arbuco (Elder Law): Practice areas include estate planning and Medicaid planning & applications (nursing home and homecare)

The research team at Super Lawyers,a publication of Thomson Reuters, undertakes a rigorous, multi-phase selection process each year. Once nominations are determined through a statewide survey of lawyers, candidates then undergo independent evaluations by an attorney-led research staff and a peer review by practice area.

The selection process for the Rising Stars list is the same as Super Lawyers, with one exception – to be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for ten years or less. While up to five percent of the lawyers in the state are named to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent are named to the Rising Stars list.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street, Suite 500 in White Plains and 339 Route 202, Suite 100 in Somers. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 914-948-1500 or visit www.esslawfirm.com .

About Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is an AV preeminent rated elder law firm with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y. The practice concentrates on Elder Law; Medicaid Planning; Nursing Home and Home Care Applications; Estate Tax Planning; Wills, Trusts and Estates; Guardianships; Estate Litigation; Supplemental Needs Trusts; and Special Needs Planning. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors, the disabled and their families. Visit the firm online at www.esslawfirm.com .

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the state or region and the ABA-accredited law school libraries. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. In the United States, Super Lawyers Magazine is published in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reaching more than 13 million readers.

