EnviroShred Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Shredding Services in Southern Alberta

Consumer Choice Award is proud to recognize EnviroShred as the 2025 winner in the Shredding Services category for Southern Alberta. This recognition affirms the company’s longstanding commitment to exceptional client service, secure document destruction, and community-focused business practices.

Founded in Alberta in 2006, EnviroShred has grown into the largest independently owned shredding company in Canada. The company is known not only for its secure, NAID-certified shredding services, but also for its strong relationships with clients and local communities. By offering dedicated account representatives and a local office that answers every call live-no call centres-EnviroShred ensures a level of personalized service that sets it apart in the industry.

“Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award is a powerful affirmation of the trust our clients place in us,” said the EnviroShred team. “Our mission has always been to provide secure, efficient, and responsive shredding services, while remaining deeply rooted in the province we call home. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers across Southern Alberta.”

EnviroShred’s services cover a full range of document and data destruction solutions, including scheduled office shredding, one-time purges, hard drive destruction, and secure bins for sensitive materials. Every service is backed by stringent security protocols and environmental responsibility. All shredded materials are 100% recycled, reinforcing EnviroShred’s commitment to sustainability and reducing landfill waste.

What sets EnviroShred apart is its Alberta-first philosophy. As a locally owned and operated business, all profits remain in the province-supporting local jobs, contributing to the regional economy, and funding social programs that benefit Albertans. The company regularly supports initiatives aimed at strengthening community welfare, environmental stewardship, and economic resilience.

The company’s growth has been largely driven by client referrals and word-of-mouth-a testament to the consistent quality of its service and its reputation for integrity and reliability. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and top-tier service, EnviroShred continues to raise the standard for what customers can expect from a shredding partner.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research, including surveys, reviews, and public feedback, making it one of the most trusted indicators of business excellence in Canada. EnviroShred’s recognition in this category reflects both operational excellence and deep community trust.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America since 1987. The award is the only organization in Canada that utilizes statistically supported, independent research to determine top-ranked service providers in various sectors. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

