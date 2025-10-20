Sunshine Biopharma Launches STD, Acne and Lyme Disease Therapy Doxycycline

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the “Company”), a leading pharmaceutical company focused on innovative and affordable healthcare solutions, today announced the commercial launch of generic Doxycycline in Canada. This strategic move strengthens the Company’s footprint in the Canadian growing antibiotic sector. Doxycycline is now available to pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide.

Doxycycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic used to treat respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, acne, and tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease. With high oral bioavailability and a long half-life, Doxycycline continues to be a first-line treatment across multiple antibacterial areas.

The Canadian Doxycycline market is part of a broader North American segment projected to grow steadily through 2030. While exact Canadian figures are segmented within regional data, the North American Doxycycline market is expected to contribute significantly to the global market, which was valued at approximately $729 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach $1.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% (DataString Consulting).

“Launching Doxycycline in Canada aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable medications that meet real clinical needs,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We are proud to support healthcare providers with a trusted antibiotic backed by rigorous manufacturing and regulatory standards.”

Sunshine Biopharma’s doxycycline comes in 100 mg tablets and is manufactured in compliance with Health Canada’s regulatory framework, ensuring therapeutic equivalence to the reference product. Distribution is underway through established pharmacy networks and hospital channels.

This launch follows Sunshine Biopharma’s recent expansion into anti-infective therapies and complements the Company’s growing pipeline of generic drugs targeting infectious diseases, oncology, and metabolic disorders.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 76 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and more than 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the “Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company’s drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings.

