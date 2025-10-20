55 North Mining to Initiate LiDAR Survey and Winter Drilling at Last Hope Gold Project

55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) (“55 North” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it will commence a detailed LiDAR survey over its wholly owned Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba.

The airborne LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey commenced on October 16, 2025, and will provide high-resolution topographic data across the project area. The data will enable the Company to refine geological interpretations, optimize drill targeting, and support upcoming winter access and logistics planning. LiDAR technology uses pulsed laser light from aircraft, drones, or ground-based systems to capture precise 3D representations of the terrain and surface features. When combined with existing geological and geophysical datasets, this information allows for highly accurate planning of drill hole locations and a better understanding of structural controls on mineralization.

The Company intends to initially drill 8 fences of 2 holes per fence, spaced at nominal 120 metre centres to expand the known mineralized footprint and to test for potential extensions along strike. Drilling is expected to advance at a rate of 6 – 8 holes per month, with the first phase winter operations scheduled to conclude by late March 2026. The Company estimates all-in drilling costs of approximately $250 per metre, inclusive of all mobilization, supervision, assay, and logistical costs.

Bruce Reid, CEO of 55 North Mining, commented: “This LiDAR program is a key step in positioning us for an efficient and well-targeted winter drill campaign. The enhanced topographic detail will help us identify subtle geological features that may control gold mineralization. Our focus this winter is to extend known zones and continue building the scale of the Last Hope system with a disciplined, data-driven approach.”

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

