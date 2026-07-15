Studio Technologies Unveils Model 762 Stereo Level Control for Dante® Audio Monitoring Applications at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, JULY 15, 2026 – Studio Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, unveils the new StudioComm Model 762 Stereo Level Control, a compact, self-contained stereo monitor controller engineered for Dante® audio-over-Ethernet applications. Designed for recording, broadcast, post-production, and general professional audio environments, the Model 762 combines intuitive operation, installation flexibility, and premium audio performance in a rugged tabletop form factor. The new Model 762 will be on display at IBC 2026 alongside a range of Studio Technologies devices at IBC 2026 (Nixer Audio Stand 8.F96).

The StudioComm Model 762 enables users to monitor two stereo (2-channel) audio sources across one or two stereo Dante-based loudspeaker systems while maintaining a completely digital signal path. A dedicated configuration option also supports implementation of a headphone cue system by connecting a headphone amplifier to the unit’s second stereo output.

“The Model 762 reflects Studio Technologies’ continued focus on delivering straightforward, reliable solutions that fit seamlessly into modern networked audio workflows,” says Gordon Kapes, President, Studio Technologies. “Users increasingly need monitor control that is compact, flexible, and easy to deploy without compromising professional performance. The Model 762 was developed to meet those expectations while maintaining the audio quality and operational simplicity our customers depend on.”

Built around Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology, the Model 762 also supports AES67 interoperability and is fully compatible with Dante Domain Manager™ (DDM), allowing integration into contemporary media and enterprise network environments. The unit provides two stereo Dante inputs and two stereo Dante outputs, enabling connectivity with broadcast routers, matrix intercom systems, video editing platforms, audio amplifiers, and powered loudspeaker systems. The Model 762 is an all-digital device and does not include analog inputs or outputs, preserving signal integrity throughout the monitoring chain. From installation to everyday operation, users can configure, monitor, and control their audio environment efficiently while benefiting from an all-digital architecture and long-term platform support.

Only a single Power over Ethernet (PoE) connection is required for operation, simplifying deployment, and reducing cable requirements. The unit supports the IEEE 802.3af PoE standard and identifies itself as a class 2 low-power device. Operation is intentionally intuitive, with two pushbutton switches, a rotary encoder, LED status indicators, and a digital display providing immediate visibility into output level, system status, and Dante network information.

Internally, the Model 762 supports four Dante receiver (input) channels and four Dante transmitter (output) channels. Audio processing is performed using a 32-bit architecture, with support for 48 kHz sampling and bit depths of up to 32.

“Networked audio environments continue to evolve, and products must evolve with them,” says Kapes. “With the Model 762, we created a monitor control solution that offers flexibility today while providing a path for future capability enhancements and expansion with easy to install firmware updates.”

The Model 762’s compact steel enclosure is designed for tabletop deployment and makes it particularly well suited for space-constrained environments where professional monitoring capabilities remain essential. LEDs and an integrated graphics display provide clear visual feedback on operating status.

The Model 762 is configured using the free STcontroller software application from Studio Technologies. Supporting Windows® and macOS®, the application allows parameters including input source selection, output dim value, and stereo pair output behavior to be configured.