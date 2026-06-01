Studio Technologies Introduces New Model 385 Mic/Intercom Beltpack For Broadcast and Live-Event Audio Applications

SKOKIE, IL, JUNE 1, 2026 – Studio Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announces its new Model 385 Mic/Intercom Beltpack. The Model 385 is a compact and lightweight Dante®-enabled solution designed specifically for broadcast and live-event audio professionals that use parabolic microphones, boom poles, and other specialized microphones to capture critical on-air audio.

The portable Model 385 combines a high-performance microphone preamplifier with a single-talk/two-listen intercom interface, delivering a unique combination of on-air microphone and intercom audio resources in a convenient beltpack form factor. Supporting Dante audio-over-Ethernet networking and powered via Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), the Model 385 integrates seamlessly into modern fixed and mobile broadcast environments.

“The Model 385 was developed to address the evolving needs of broadcast sports and live entertainment production teams that require reliable, high-quality microphone and intercom functionality in a highly portable format,” says Gordon Kapes. “By combining exceptional audio performance, Dante networking, and flexible monitoring capabilities into a single rugged device, the Model 385 gives field audio personnel an efficient and intuitive solution for demanding production environments.”

Using a standard 3-pin XLR connector, the Model 385 supports both dynamic and condenser microphones, with selectable P48 phantom power available for condenser microphone applications. A low-noise, low-distortion microphone preamplifier circuit offers adjustable gain ranging from 20- to 65-dB, in 1-dB increments. The analog microphone signal is converted to 24-bit digital audio and output through a Dante transmitter channel.

A 5-pin XLR connector allows connection of a broadcast headset, with adjustable gain and low-voltage electret power support for the headset’s microphone. The output of the headset’s microphone is routed through a second Dante transmitter channel, activated via a pushbutton talk switch, to provide intercom communication with other Dante-enabled beltpacks and intercom devices.

“The flexibility of Dante networking was a major design priority for the Model 385,” adds Kapes. “Users can easily integrate the unit with Studio Technologies products as well as a wide range of Dante-enabled equipment from other manufacturers. The unit is Dante Domain Manager compatible and offers AES67 compliance. With only a PoE Ethernet connection, a microphone, and a headset required, crews can quickly get up and running while maintaining dependable communications and premium audio performance.”

The Model 385 allows users to create highly customizable headphone mixes by combining up to four audio sources routed to the headset’s dual-channel headphone output. Three push-in/push-out rotary controls enable adjustment of listen levels for the main microphone preamplifier output and the two incoming Dante receiver channels. These channels are commonly utilized to support intercom and program audio feeds. An integrated sidetone function provides confidence monitoring of the headset’s microphone signal.

Optimized for broadcast sports and live entertainment productions, the Model 385 delivers excellent audio quality with low distortion, low noise, and high headroom. Its rugged aluminum enclosure features an integral belt clip for convenient placement during field operation.

The Model 385 can be configured using the free STcontroller software application from Studio Technologies. Configurable parameters include microphone gain, phantom power, headset electret power, headset routing, sidetone operation, and talkback button behavior. The unit also supports STcontroller’s VenueView event monitoring capabilities.