Marshall Electronics Powers Seamless AV Experiences With Scalable IP Camera Solutions

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 1, 2026 — Marshall Electronics is showcasing a comprehensive lineup of next-generation POV cameras, purpose-built to power today’s connected AV environments, at InfoComm 2026 (Booth C7521). With a wide array of fully networked, installation-friendly 4K/HD compact POV cameras, the company’s latest innovations support modern AV environments. They help integrators, designers and enterprise teams deliver scalable, visually compelling and easy-to-manage experiences across corporate, education, hospitality, worship and live event spaces.

Rather than focusing solely on hardware specifications, Marshall’s portfolio reflects a broader shift in the professional AV market, where organizations prioritize seamless connectivity, unified communications and immersive brand experiences. Each of the brand’s solutions is engineered to integrate effortlessly into modern AV ecosystems, to enable streamlined deployment, centralized control and consistent performance across distributed environments.

“At InfoComm, we are demonstrating how our camera solutions fit into a much bigger AV picture,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “Today’s customers are building connected environments that need to be flexible, reliable and simple to manage. Our focus is on helping integrators and end users deliver those outcomes, whether that’s enhancing collaboration, elevating visual impact or simplifying system management.”

Among Marshall Electronics’ latest AV solutions is the CV574-WP, the brand’s first all-IP, all-weather 4K POV camera. Designed for fully networked AV infrastructures, it delivers high-resolution imaging with ultra-efficient, low-latency video transport over standard Ethernet. Its IP67-rated design ensures reliable performance in both indoor and outdoor environments, making it ideal for campuses, live event venues and experiential spaces that demand durability without compromising visual quality. With support for NDI®|HX protocols, secure streaming and Power over Ethernet (PoE), the CV574-WP enables single-cable deployment and simplified system architecture for integrators building scalable AV networks.

The company is also featuring its new CV356-10X, a compact, full HD camera designed for installations where space, aesthetics and reliability are key considerations. With simultaneous HDMI and SDI outputs, flexible zoom and a unique threaded lens adapter for expanded creative control, the camera enables integrators to deliver polished visual experiences in classrooms, meeting spaces and houses of worship. Its small footprint and remote management capabilities make it an ideal fit for modern AV deployments that prioritize both performance and unobtrusive design.

Complementing this is the CV420-27X UHD camera, which combines powerful zoom capabilities with high-resolution imaging in a compact form factor optimized for permanent installations. Designed to support unified AV workflows, it delivers exceptional clarity across boardrooms, auditoriums and multipurpose environments, while its IP-based connectivity ensures seamless integration into enterprise-wide digital ecosystems. With PoE support and simultaneous local and network outputs, the camera enhances both operational efficiency and user experience.

The CV376 offers 4K UHD capture with simultaneous HDMI and IP output, which enables teams to bridge traditional AV systems with modern networked workflows. Interchangeable lens options and remote management capabilities allow for tailor deployments that adapt to each unique environment.

Also being shown at InfoComm is the new CV320 and CV520 cameras, which deliver full HD performance with simultaneous IP and 3G-SDI outputs, to give AV professionals the flexibility to integrate with both legacy infrastructure and next-generation AV-over-IP systems. The compact form factors, interchangeable lens mounts and support for multiple streaming protocols make these cameras well-suited for environments where adaptability, scalability and visual consistency are critical.

Across the entire portfolio, Marshall Electronics’ solutions are unified by a commitment to integration, usability and long-term value. With features like PoE-enabled, single-cable installation; web-based configuration; remote control protocols; and support for leading AV-over-IP standards, these cameras are designed to reduce complexity and enhance system reliability.

For enterprise and managed service providers, this translates to lower deployment costs, simplified maintenance and predictable performance across distributed environments. For designers and architects, it means greater freedom to incorporate high-quality video into spaces without having to compromise aesthetics. Meanwhile, corporate and institutional users are afforded more engaging, consistent and professional visual communication experiences.

Marshall Electronics’ full lineup of camera solutions will be on display at InfoComm 2026, with select models shipping now and others available beginning Summer 2026.