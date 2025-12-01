Studio Freewillusion Launches Production-Ready AI VFX Pipeline for Hollywood Filmmakers

Korean AI film-tech studio unveils an integrated AI-VFX workflow designed to ease Hollywood’s growing post-production challenges

Studio Freewillusion announced the U.S. launch of its production-ready AFX pipeline, an integrated AI-VFX system designed for real-world filmmaking in Hollywood. The Seoul-based AI film technology studio, already recognized for its work on international feature productions, is introducing AFX as a practical solution for post-production demands across the film and streaming industries.

AFX combines neural rendering-based re-lighting, an AI video outpainting tool called Xpanza, and an automated multi-language lip-sync system known as Taylor Dub into a cohesive workflow that supports faster, more flexible creative decisions. The pipeline allows filmmakers to adjust lighting and camera perspectives after principal photography, extend or rebuild environments efficiently, and streamline global localization with automated lip-sync capabilities.

Unlike many generative AI tools that remain experimental, AFX has already been validated in commercial filmmaking. The system was applied to the Korean feature “Run to the West,” where Studio Freewillusion served as a co-producing VFX studio and delivered hundreds of complex shots under demanding schedules. It is now being used on additional international productions, including the Hollywood fantasy-horror feature “KOBOLD,” slated for release in 2026, and other global titles currently in production.

The company’s Los Angeles office is led by VFX veteran Dongwook Cho, whose 20-year career includes work on NBC’s “Heroes,” Marvel’s “Iron Man 2,” “Rocky Balboa,”, and various cinematic and commercial productions across the United States and Asia.

Cho emphasized that Hollywood is actively searching for ways to balance creative ambition with production stability, noting that AFX was built not as a research experiment but as a production-tested system shaped through real filmmaking experience. According to Cho, the pipeline is designed to help studios move faster and more flexibly while preserving artistic intent throughout the post-production process.

Studio Freewillusion is expanding the use of AFX beyond feature films into streaming series, advertising, trailers, remastering work, and global localization workflows across North America. The company is in discussions with multiple studios, platforms, and production partners to broaden adoption of its AI-driven production tools.

Studio Freewillusion has strengthened its global R&D capabilities through collaborations with institutions such as Mila – the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – and was selected from among 1,700 companies worldwide for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program. The company has also been recognized by Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and Ministry of SMEs and Startups for its technical innovation.

In Korea, Studio Freewillusion has built a commercial track record with premium brands including Hyundai Motor Company, LG Household & Health Care, Lotte, and KT, demonstrating the production readiness of its AFX pipeline across advertising and branded content at scale.

With its U.S. expansion underway, the company aims to build a next-generation production ecosystem that combines advanced AI research with practical, studio-scale filmmaking applications.

Studio Freewillusion is a Seoul-based AI media technology startup founded in 2023 with offices in Seoul and Los Angeles. In 2025, the company earned top honors at the Dubai International AI Film Festival for One More Pumpkin, Korea’s first AI-driven short film. The company develops AI-powered production solutions for film, advertising, and entertainment through its proprietary AFX pipeline, which reduces production time by up to 50% compared to traditional VFX workflows while maintaining studio-grade quality.

