Leading Food Tech Platform MenuSano Launches Rapid Customization Program for Brands Navigating Regulatory and Clean Label Demands

As food brands face demands beyond baseline FDA, USDA, and CFIA compliance, MenuSano, a leading nutrition analysis and labeling platform, announces its rapid customization program to address user and sector-specific regulatory and labeling challenges with speed and precision.

Sonia Couto, Founder, MenuSano



“We’re building solutions directly with our clients…no additional investment required,” said Sonia Couto, Founder of MenuSano. “Out-of-the-box solutions are not enough.”

Together, MenuSano’s AI database search assistance and custom co-building capabilities are helping foodservice, CPG, supplement brands, food manufacturers, and meat processors move faster on everything from reformulation to regulatory compliance.

MenuSano users include emerging startups and known names such as Shake Shack, Momofuku, Impact Kitchen, and Canopy Growth.

AI-Powered Database Search Assistance Speeds Up Reformulation

MenuSano’s AI-powered database search assistance learns from user behaviour to deliver relevant ingredient matches, speeding up recipe development and reformulation, as well as compliance workflows.

Recent Client-Driven Enhancements: Custom features, inspired by clients on MenuSano’s Customer Advisory Council, are built collaboratively before being deployed platform-wide to benefit the entire MenuSano community. This approach delivers enterprise-grade capabilities without costly contracts.

Rapid Ingredient Import Tool: Built for a major food manufacturer managing hundreds of SKUs, it reduces ingredient upload time from hours to minutes, streamlining workflows for brands with complex portfolios.

PDCAAS Tool for Raw Meats: MenuSano recently introduced a Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) calculation method for raw meats to address a critical gap in nutrition analysis for meat processors.

FSIS Labeling for Complex Meat Products: MenuSano added custom USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) fields to address the specific compliance needs of complex meat products as enforcement standards tighten across the industry.

Enhanced Supplement Labeling Capabilities: The platform now supports dynamic callouts for trending active ingredients, reflecting consumer demand for transparency beyond standard FDA panel requirements.

