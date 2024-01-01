StubHub App Launches in OpenAI ChatGPT – One of the First Ticketing Platforms to Offer Discovery Experience

Fans can now discover concerts, sports, theater and more directly within the StubHub App in ChatGPT with real-time inventory and intelligent filtering

StubHub, the world's leading live event marketplace, today announced it is one of the first ticketing platforms to launch an app on ChatGPT with a discovery experience. The integration transforms how fans find live events—replacing tab-switching and manual filtering with a conversational assistant that understands what you're actually looking for.









Ask ChatGPT to “Find me Yankee games next weekend” —and StubHub’s app delivers real-time options you can refine naturally. Say “find me the best view for the game on Saturday”, followed by “actually, find me the cheapest options” and watch the results adjust instantly.

“We’re committed to meeting fans where they are and excited to give fans another way to access live events,” said Art Yegorov, Chief Technology Officer at StubHub. “For the first time, fans have access to a ticket-finding assistant built right into a ChatGPT conversation. Fans can describe exactly what they want, see live inventory and pricing, and keep refining until they find the perfect seats.”

“The StubHub app in ChatGPT is another step toward bringing our vision to life—where AI connects directly to real-world services, saving people time and effort in their everyday lives,” said Nick Turley, VP, Head of ChatGPT.

How It Works

Getting started is simple. Mention StubHub in any ChatGPT conversation—try “StubHub, when are the Lakers playing this month?” Then ask, “Get me the 2 cheapest tickets for the game on Saturday.”

What happens next is different from a typical web search. Instead of showing links to browse on your own, ChatGPT opens an interactive StubHub app experience directly in your conversation. You’ll see real events, actual seat availability, and current prices—not a summary of what might be on a webpage.

Keep the conversation going naturally:

“Show me something cheaper”

“What about next weekend instead?”

“I’d prefer seats with a better view”

The app remembers your preferences across the entire conversation, narrowing results with each exchange. When you’ve found the right tickets, it sends you directly to StubHub to complete your purchase.

The StubHub ChatGPT app is available now on desktop and mobile web, as well as in the iOS and Android apps.

Why This Matters

With the StubHub app, you can experience a dedicated ticket-finding assistant that can:

Access live ticket availability and pricing in real time

Remember your preferences (“2 tickets” + “cheapest” + “weekend games”) across multiple back-and-forth exchanges

Apply StubHub-specific intelligence like value scoring and view quality

Surface options you might have missed with traditional search

It’s the difference between “here are some links” and “let’s find your perfect seats together.”

Built on StubHub’s Unmatched Live Event Expertise

StubHub’s integration brings more than 10 million live events to its app in ChatGPT—from sold-out stadium tours to intimate club shows, championship games to Broadway premieres. Behind the scenes, StubHub’s platform delivers:

Real-time data: Live availability and pricing, not cached webpage summaries

Live availability and pricing, not cached webpage summaries FanProtect Guarantee : Every purchase is backed by StubHub’s guarantee

: Every purchase is backed by StubHub’s guarantee Trusted marketplace: Over 40 million tickets purchased by fans in 2024 alone, with advanced pricing intelligence for fair, transparent transactions

The Future of Fan Access

StubHub believes every fan deserves access to the moments that matter. This integration represents another step in meeting fans wherever they are—whether that’s on StubHub’s app, a partner’s website, or in a conversation with AI.

The StubHub ChatGPT integration is now live. To experience it, visit ChatGPT and start your conversation with “StubHub.”

About StubHub

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies—from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

