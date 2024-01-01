Price.com Launches ‘Buy with AI, ’ an Agentic Shopping Experience With Built-In Savings Across the Open Internet

Moving beyond recommendations, the platform lets shoppers find deals, get cashback, and complete purchases in a single experience





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Price.com, the AI-powered shopping and savings platform, today announced a major update to its conversational AI experience, enabling shoppers to complete purchases end-to-end within the Price.com experience without being redirected to external checkout flows.

The update builds on the recent launch of Price.com AI beta, the company’s conversational shopping platform designed for discovery and savings. While many AI shopping tools stop at recommendations, Price.com goes further by delivering savings and executing the purchase end-to-end. Price.com’s purchasing capabilities are live through efforts aligned with Visa Intelligent Commerce, where AI extends beyond recommendations to drive real purchases. See Price.com’s ‘Buy with AI’ in action here.

“Nearly half of consumers are already using AI to help them shop, but most of those experiences still stop short,” said RJ Jain, founder and CEO of Price.com. “They help you discover products, then leave you to figure out savings and checkout on your own. Price.com is built for what comes next, turning AI-driven intent into completed purchases, with savings, all in one place.” He continued, “Nearly a quarter of all purchases by Black Friday 2026 will be driven by Agentic AI experiences.”

AI shopping use is rising, but many tools still fall short in the purchase decision process. Shoppers are often redirected to external sites or required to complete checkout on their own, disrupting the experience at the moment of intent and contributing to abandoned carts. Price.com addresses that gap by enabling AI-initiated purchases within a single, continuous experience.

Early adoption of Price.com’s end-to-end purchasing has focused on high-intent categories such as apparel, electronics, and home goods, where shoppers already use AI to earn cash back, redeem coupons, compare prices, and find deals. These categories have historically seen a drop-off at checkout, making them a natural starting point for AI-led purchasing.

Price.com enables savings from a wide range of major retailers, including Nike, Chewy, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, HoneyLove, Sephora, Adidas, Macy’s, Home Depot, Skechers, Nordstrom, and thousands more. The platform is designed to work across the open internet, not within a single marketplace or commerce platform such as Shopify. Visit www.price.com/ai for more details.

Those purchases are enabled through efforts aligned with Visa Intelligent Commerce. Price.com works with infrastructure partners Henry Labs and Nekuda, which support agent-led purchases.

Consumer behavior is shifting toward AI-assisted shopping, but the experience has not fully caught up. Research from Visa shows that 47% of U.S. consumers already use AI for at least one shopping task, such as comparing prices or finding products, and that millions are expected to rely on AI agents to complete purchases by the 2026 holiday season. Price.com is built for that next step, moving AI beyond recommendations to savings and through to a completed purchase.

Now Available to Price.com Premium Customers

Price.com’s end-to-end purchasing experience is now available to Price.com premium customers, allowing shoppers to move from discovery to complete purchase in a single flow. The update builds on Price.com AI’s broader shopping coverage, which spans more than 1 billion products and over 100,000 merchants, and now supports end-to-end purchasing across a growing set of major retailers. For more information about Price.com Pro, visit https://price.com/pro.

About Price.com

Price.com is an AI-powered savings and shopping platform spanning thousands of retailers, combining coupons, cash back, price history, and real-time price comparisons to help consumers save money and make smarter purchase decisions in real time across flights, hotels, prescription medications, restaurants, consumer goods, fashion, services, and everyday essentials. Price.com AI uses agentic AI through its “Buy with AI” experience, enabling consumers to shop and complete purchases seamlessly across the open internet. Price.com is available at price.com/ai, via browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge, and through its iOS and Android apps. Download on the App Store and on Google Play. Since its founding, Price.com has helped consumers save millions. For more information, visit www.price.com, and follow @pricedotcom on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates.

