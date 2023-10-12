StretchSense Partners with Movella to Deliver Indie Program

Bringing Affordable Pro Studio-Grade Motion Capture to Independent Creators

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — StretchSense, a pioneer in motion capture and wearable sensing technology, is taking a pivotal step towards democratizing the animation, VFX, and game development sectors. By partnering with Movella Holdings Inc. as part of Movella’s Indie Program, StretchSense is making its professional-grade motion capture gloves available to the broader creative community at prices that are truly accessible.

The StretchSense Pro Studio Glove for Xsens, offers professional motion capture tailored for independent creators. With our Hand Engine software, now integrated with Unity, Unreal Engine, and Movella’s MVN software, all creators can vividly express themselves through their hands. Committed to supporting the creative community and fostering content creation, we are offering this package at a special rate of $1495, down from its original price of $1995.

“We are delighted to partner with StretchSense to provide independent creators with access to top tier mocap tools at an affordable price,” said Dale Pistilli, Vice President of Marketing for Movella. “The StretchSense solution delivers exceptional performance, integrates seamlessly into animation pipelines, and offers all-day mocap comfort for our customers.”

This partnership perfectly aligns with StretchSense’s commitment to innovation and its mission to make high-precision motion capture accessible to all creators, regardless of their budget or resources. By joining forces with Movella, StretchSense aims to empower independent creators to bring their visions to life with the highest level of motion capture technology available.

“Integrating our pro motion capture glove with Xsens technology empowers creators with unmatched motion capture capabilities. This collaboration with Movella will empower independent creators to take their projects to new heights, delivering exceptional content to audiences worldwide,” said Chris Simard, Chief Revenue Officer at StretchSense.

For more information about the Indie Program and how independent creators can access pro studio-grade motion capture technology through StretchSense and Movella, please visit: XSENSINDIE2023

About StretchSense

StretchSense is a leader in motion capture technology and wearable sensing technology, empowering individuals to unlock boundless creativity. The company’s innovative motion capture solutions are utilized by professionals and enthusiasts alike to create high-quality content in the animation, gaming, streaming, and metaverse industries. Committed to superior quality and durability, StretchSense is pushing the boundaries of creative expression to unprecedented heights. For more information, please visit www.stretchsense.com.

Social Media:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/StretchSense

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StretchSense

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stretchsense/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stretchsense/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stretchsense

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn6INw3Q7R7Qcx_X1QSwguQ

Media Contact:

Joni Moore

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stretchsense-partners-with-movella-to-deliver-indie-program-301955022.html

SOURCE Stretchsense