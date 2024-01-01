Strength in the Face of Illness: Komen Leader’s New Book Helps Families Navigate the Hardest Conversation of All

Publishing today, Love Stays Strong is a powerful story of resilience and love, guiding families through the challenges of serious illness.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today that Love Stays Strong, a new children’s picture book by Paula Schneider, Komen’s honorary vice chair, is now available from Philomel, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Illustrated by Nicole Wong, this tender, compassionate story helps parents and caregivers navigate one of life’s hardest conversations — how to talk to children about serious illness.









The book is inspired by Schneider’s own experience as a mother and breast cancer survivor, after being diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

“Some moments in life stay with you forever,” said Schneider. “For me, one of the most heartbreaking was telling my young daughters I had cancer. How do you explain something so terrifying to the people you love most? How do you reassure them everything will be OK when you’re not even sure yourself?”

In the midst of treatments and uncertainty, one thing remained unwavering for Schneider — her love for her children. Love Stays Strong captures that deep emotional truth. It’s a story of resilience and connection, offering families a way to talk honestly, lovingly and with hope during difficult times.

“Countless women over the years have shared with me how much they’ve struggled in sharing their cancer diagnosis with their children. My hope is that this book becomes a guiding light for other families facing illness — helping them find the words when they need them most,” added Schneider.

All author proceeds from the book will be donated to Susan G. Komen, where Schneider continues to serve the organization to support groundbreaking research, patient care and health equity initiatives.

“There are so many children living with a caregiver who is seriously ill,” said Jill Santopolo, Vice President and Publisher of Philomel. “Paula’s words are tender, honest, and filled with love. And Nicole Wong’s art adds a gentle, reassuring beauty to the experience. Love Stays Strong is a true gift to families.”

Love Stays Strong is available now wherever books are sold. To learn more about the book or to purchase, click here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paula Schneider is a breast cancer survivor and honorary vice chair of Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization. Her leadership and advocacy have helped support millions of individuals and families facing cancer. This is her debut children’s book.

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR

Nicole Wong is a celebrated illustrator of more than two dozen children’s books, known for her emotionally resonant artwork that brings warmth and depth to every story she touches.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever.

