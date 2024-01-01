Outsyders Showcases Breakthrough Wins in Immersive Storytelling: Delivering for IMAX, Disney, and Samsung/Google XR

Pioneering creative-tech collective announces completion of landmark projects including Blue Angels IMAX 3D conversion, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 3D reimagining, and an 8K HFR VFX experience for Samsung/Google XR, demonstrating how AI-powered tools can expand creative possibilities, streamline production, and empower artists

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D—Outsyders, a creative-tech collective reshaping cinematic storytelling from the inside out, today announced the successful completion of three milestone projects that redefine what’s possible in immersive content: the IMAX Blue Angels 3D conversion, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 3D reimagining, and Asteroid, an 8K 3D High Frame Rate (HFR) VFX experience for Samsung/Google XR. Founded by Paul Becker, CEO; Jared Sandrew, Chief Innovation Officer; and Chris Harvey, Chief Creative Officer, Outsyders brings together decades of experience in visual effects, immersive technology, and cinematic innovation. The founding team has previously collaborated on high-profile projects for Disney and other major studios, and together they are building the road toward a more scalable, artist-empowered future of immersive entertainment.





The Blue Angels project marked Outsyders’ earliest test of its machine learning-driven 3D conversion pipeline, transforming a full IMAX documentary into stunning 3D with an exceptionally small crew. Lilo & Stitch became the team’s first major tentpole, with the majority of the 2D classic converted into 3D in just eight weeks. And with Asteroid, Outsyders delivered nearly ten minutes of 8K 3D HFR immersive VFX for a flagship Samsung/Google XR product launch, underscoring the team’s ability to merge cinematic artistry with cutting-edge XR capabilities.

“Coming out of stealth mode with projects like IMAX Blue Angels, Lilo & Stitch, and Doug Liman’s XR film Asteroid proves our approach works; small, highly skilled teams, empowered by advanced tools, can deliver world-class immersive experiences,” said Paul Becker, CEO and Co-Founder of Outsyders. “What AI is actually going to do is make talented VFX artists more productive, without the need for offshoring or the over-globalization that’s changed the soul of this craft. We’re returning VFX to its roots, light, lean, and driven by artistry, while building the road to an immersive entertainment future. Whether it’s 3D, XR, or formats still to be invented, our mission is to make technology serve creatives, not replace them.”

This momentum is strengthened by trusted industry relationships, including a recent collaboration with RealD on Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 3D reimagining, one of the biggest box office successes of 2025. Released in May, the live-action remake (including premium 3D screenings) became the first Hollywood film of the year to cross the $1 billion global box office mark by July and surpassed the entire global run of the original 2002 animated release. Outsyders’ rapid, high-quality immersive treatment made the film more intimate for families and helped Disney confidently say “yes” to 3D thanks to the scalability of its pipeline, while RealD optimized the theatrical presentation for audiences worldwide. Together, these efforts increased the number of 3D screens, expanded audience reach, and drove stronger box office returns.

“By working alongside innovative teams like Outsyders, we can elevate what audiences experience in cinemas,” said Elizabeth Frank, CEO of RealD. “Their ability to deliver premium 3D content quickly and at scale perfectly complements our mission to present it in the best possible way on the big screen. Together, we’re helping studios see the creative and commercial potential of immersive formats, which we believe will inspire a new wave of storytelling in 3D, not just for blockbusters, but for a wider variety of films that can benefit from the format.”

Outsyders is building immersive experiences for brands and studios, working to make multi-dimensional content creation accessible to all storytellers, from major film studios to independent creators. The Company’s sensory-rich experiences are compatible with Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest, and immersive entertainment venues, with future plans to make their tools and workflows available to consumers eager to capture and relive memories in truly immersive ways.

The Outsyders team’s collective credits span Prehistoric Planet Immersive, Leave the World Behind, Ready Player One, Greyhound, Chappie, Zero Dark Thirty, and Man of Steel, among many others, as well as collaborations with leading global brands. The Outsyders are leveraging their deep technical expertise, custom pipelines, and continuing relationships to deliver memorable and captivating experiences for the world’s most innovative storytellers.

Outsyders are a team of entertainment and technology veterans bringing cutting-edge, tech development and creative services to immersive content creation and product development. The team is fueled by their mission to deliver high fidelity experiences. With a proven track record in immersive content production, Outsyders pave the way toward a future where creators have access to the tools that allow them to tell their stories without limitations.

To learn more, please visit https://outsyderstech.com

