Stratix Shows How Apple Devices Can Transform Restaurant Operations

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterpriseMobility—Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., has released a new interactive video experience demonstrating what’s possible in restaurant operations when you leverage the power of Apple® devices.

In a world of high customer expectations, a shortage of workers, and razor-thin margins, restaurants need digital tools that keep back-of-house, front-of-house, and everything in-between seamlessly working as one unit to drive higher revenue through efficiencies like quick table turns and fast drive-thru service.

The video experience shows how powerful apps on Apple mobile devices create connected and collaborative restaurants that transform workflows and automate management functions—while generating data that drives informed business decisions.

To watch the video, visit: www.stratixcorp.com/restaurants

The complete restaurant solution from Stratix using Apple devices is designed to enable fast digital transformation so that companies can quickly reap the benefits. It pairs the user-friendly iPad®, iPhone®, and Apple Watch® with Stratix’s decades of expertise in solution design, comprehensive lifecycle management, and 24x7x365 support. We solve challenges like:

Designing, testing, deploying, and supporting cutting-edge mobile solutions that deliver great business outcomes and competitive advantage

Leveraging data to analyze operations to find efficiency gains and cost savings while getting a better view of customers to drive product development and improve customer experiences

Giving employees familiar tools that make their jobs easier and more productive

“In the highly-competitive restaurant industry, Apple devices help companies meet customer expectations and drive higher revenue through faster table turns and drive-thru service,” explained Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. “Our restaurant solution on Apple devices is exactly what’s required right now to help businesses rapidly achieve digital transformation and get a leg up on the competition.”

For organizations like franchises, ensuring a uniform—and excellent—experience for customers across the entire brand—regardless of location—is critical. The right mobile technology can do that. Stratix offers a total solution from one expert provider, making it convenient, easy, and cost-effective for restaurants to gain the digital tools they need for success in today’s marketplace.

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages nearly four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world’s largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix’s SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

