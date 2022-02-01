Strata Identity and Trusona to Present Orchestration Kitchen Workshop on Adding Passkeys to Non-Standard Apps

Session will explain how to extend phishing-resistant passwordless MFA to applications that don’t support modern identity protocols

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, and Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless identity authentication, today announced they will co-present an Orchestration Kitchen webinar on Sep. 14 on how to add passkeys, a new passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) technology, to legacy applications that do not support modern identity protocols including OIDC and SAML.





WHO: Mark Callahan, senior director, product marketing, Strata Identity, previously served in Equifax’s Identity, Fraud, and Compliance products division and spent nearly eight years at Twitter working on the Enterprise Data and Developer Platform.

Terry Cozard, director of solution architecture at Strata Identity, has more than 20 years of experience as a sales engineering leader with SailPoint, Oracle and RSA Security.

Simon Berman, SVP Product Marketing at Trusona, has more than 25 years of leadership experience in product marketing and management including Jasper (now Cisco) and Mercury (now Hewlett Packard Enterprise).

WHAT: Many organizations are moving to passwordless authentication using passkeys to protect against phishing and account compromise attacks. Passkeys are an alternative to passwords that provide faster, easier and more secure sign-ins to applications across a user’s devices. They are supported by the major platform vendors Apple, Google and Microsoft on over four billion devices. But adding passkeys to legacy applications that don’t support modern identity protocols like OIDC and SAML requires a rewrite because authentication and authorization are hard coded. To complicate matters, source code for these older apps is often unavailable.

In this 30 minute technical deep dive, attendees will learn how to add Trusona’s passkey-as-a-service platform to any legacy app using identity orchestration which decouples identity from apps themselves. The session will include a demo of this orchestration recipe, which serves as an end-to-end user flow template that manages the identity relationships and processes, for adding passkeys to legacy apps.

WHEN: Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023 at 1pm ET/11am MT

WHERE: Online webinar delivered to your device.

HOW: To schedule a conversation with Strata Identity or Trusona, contact Marc Gendron at [email protected] or +1 617.877.7480.

About Strata



Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Trusona



Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless authentication for digital businesses, provides a phishing-resistant alternative to passwords and SMS OTPs. Trusona Authentication Cloud is a passkey-as-a-service platform, offering the simplest, quickest and least expensive way to add passkeys to your website. It improves business growth and profitability with sign-ins that delight your customers, mitigating top threats like phishing and account takeovers (ATOs) while providing a UX designed for the way people live. Organizations in iGaming, travel, financial services, healthcare and more, trust Trusona for their passwordless authentication initiatives. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Akamai, Georgian, OurCrowd, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

