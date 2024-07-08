STORYSHOT, A Go-To Creative Agency for Fashion, Lifestyle, and Beauty Brands, Opens Waiting List for Launch

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — STORYSHOT, an innovative creative agency founded by Ashlee Montagano, today announced the opening of its waiting list for its official launch in Los Angeles. STORYSHOT specializes in content creation, video editing, and creative direction for fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands.

Ashlee Montagano brings her rich background in filmography, photography, dance, creative direction, and psychology to STORYSHOT. Montagano’s passion for storytelling began at a young age. As a classically-trained competitive dancer, she excelled in contemporary and lyrical dance, often praised for her storytelling through movement. At 12, she received her first Nikon camera, sparking a lifelong love for capturing moments.

At UCLA, Montagano studied acting, psychology, and the entertainment business to deepen her understanding of narrative and character motivation. With over 10 years of experience in location scouting, styling, and shooting photos and videos for social media, she honed her skills further.

From pre-production to post-production, STORYSHOT offers turnkey solutions for content creation, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for clients. STORYSHOT offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to each client’s unique needs:

Content Creation: Producing engaging and visually striking content for social media and digital platforms.

Producing engaging and visually striking content for social media and digital platforms. Video Editing: Transforming raw footage into dynamic, captivating reels.

Transforming raw footage into dynamic, captivating reels. Creative Direction: Providing strategic guidance and artistic vision to ensure cohesive and impactful brand storytelling.

Providing strategic guidance and artistic vision to ensure cohesive and impactful brand storytelling. Social Media Management: Developing tailored strategies to enhance brand presence and engagement.

Developing tailored strategies to enhance brand presence and engagement. User Generated Content: Leveraging authentic, user-created content to build trust and engagement with your audience.

“Today, brands need creative direction that not only understands the Gen Z perspective but also leverages the technical and artistic elements of film and photography to create compelling narratives,” said Montagano. “That’s what STORYSHOT brings to the table.”

For more information about STORYSHOT and its services, visit www.storyshot.co or follow on Instagram at @Storyshot.Co.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ashlee Montagano ashlee@storyshot.co

ABOUT:

Ashlee Montagano is the creative director and founder of STORYSHOT, a Los Angeles-based creative agency. Montagano combines her storytelling skills and artistic sensibility to create narratives that resonate with targeted audiences of all demographics. Her keen eye for detail and innovative approach makes STORYSHOT a go-to agency for brands looking to elevate their digital presence. Follow STORYSHOT’s journey and discover more of Montagano’s insights on Instagram at @Storyshot.Co

