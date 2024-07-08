Next Generation 3D Display Market size is set to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing advent of VR in gaming boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global next generation 3D display market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period. Increasing advent of VR in gaming is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing usage of 3d display in medical industry. However, high cost associated with 3d displays poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., AUO Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Avegant Corp., Continental AG, CREAL SA, Dimenco BV, FoVI3D, Holografika Kft., LG Electronics Inc., Looking Glass Factory Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Ostendo Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VividQ Ltd..

Next Generation 3D Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 – 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1053 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.17 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AUO Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Avegant Corp., Continental AG, CREAL SA, Dimenco BV, FoVI3D, Holografika Kft., LG Electronics Inc., Looking Glass Factory Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Ostendo Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VividQ Ltd.

Market Driver

Next generation 3D displays are revolutionizing the medical industry by offering more accurate and detailed visualizations for diagnoses and treatments. Traditional 2D medical displays have limitations, but advancements in technology have led to the creation of 3D display devices. One such example is CSpace by Coretec, which provides high-resolution, full-color 3D images inside a glass chamber. This display offers a 360-degree viewing angle, enabling comprehensive examination of the images. The true 3D images facilitate better visual acuity for surgeons, reducing surgery time and preparation. Researchers are also using 3D displays to create virtual human body models for disease and treatment studies, leading to potential new discoveries. The benefits of 3D displays in medical applications are driving the demand for next generation 3D display systems, making a significant impact on patient diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

The Next Generation 3D Display Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by major players like Samsung Electronics and ZTE investing in panel manufacturing for advanced 8K television sets. Smart TVs with 3D technology are becoming the new norm, with Ofcom reporting a surge in demand. Brands like Nubia, Acer, and Asus are also jumping on the bandwagon, releasing 3D displays for various electronic devices such as monitors, TVs, digital photo frames, and notebook computers. The gaming industries and VR are major adopters, with HMD displays gaining popularity. 5G deployment is expected to further boost this market, benefiting industrial automation and PC gaming. Brands like Ericsson, Motorola, and the Edge 4K are also entering the fray. However, health-related issues and highdefinition graphics standards must be addressed to ensure visual comfort for consumers. The middleclass population with disposable income is the primary target demographic. The market also includes LCD, LED, OLED, and 4K displays, as well as projectors and digital cinema screens. NFTs are also expected to play a role in the monetization of 3D content.

Market Challenges

The next generation 3D display market faces significant challenges due to the high cost of devices and associated equipment. While 3D game consoles range from USD200 to USD400 and 3D projectors from USD1,000 to USD10,000 , affordability remains an issue, particularly in low-income countries. The cost extends to new 3D games for consoles and high maintenance and repair costs due to complex technology. Modifying existing systems for 3D displays also adds to the expense. These factors may deter potential buyers, favoring less expensive alternatives, thereby limiting market growth for next generation 3D displays.

to and 3D projectors from to , affordability remains an issue, particularly in low-income countries. The cost extends to new 3D games for consoles and high maintenance and repair costs due to complex technology. Modifying existing systems for 3D displays also adds to the expense. These factors may deter potential buyers, favoring less expensive alternatives, thereby limiting market growth for next generation 3D displays. The Next Generation 3D Display Market is experiencing significant growth, with companies like Ericsson, Motorola, and others introducing innovative products such as the Vision Pro and ELF-SR2. Consumer electronics, including monitors, TVs, digital photo frames, and notebook computers, are integrating 3D technology for enhanced user experience. Challenges include the high cost of 3D displays, the need for specialized glasses, and health-related issues. The gaming industries and home entertainment sectors are major drivers, with high-definition graphics and 4K becoming the norm. The middle class population with disposable income is a key target market. Standards of living and technological advancements continue to push the boundaries of 3D technology, with Micro OLED, stereoscopic displays, and autostereoscopic technology leading the way. The HMD display, DLP, PDP, and LED panels are all vying for market share, with image quality and response time being crucial factors. The market also includes projectors and digital cinema screens, with NFTs and video games adding to the demand for high-definition graphics. The challenges of implementing 3D technology in electronic devices remain, but the potential rewards for companies that succeed are significant.

Segment Overview

This next generation 3d display market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component

1.1 Consumer electronics

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Others

Product

2.1 Stereoscopic display

2.2 Volumetric display

2.3 HMD

2.4 Others

Geography

3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Consumer electronics- The next generation 3D display market encompasses various consumer electronics, including 3D projectors, gaming consoles, holographic displays, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and TVs. These devices require advanced and intricate electronics and technology for seamless 3D functionality. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, such as binocular vision display and light field display, are advancing rapidly and are predicted to influence the future of holographic displays. Companies, like Facebook with Oculus Go and Quest, and tech giants, such as Microsoft and Google, are investing in holographic devices. Real-world holographic reconstruction applications and H3D projection into space via micro displays for head-mounted displays are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Next Generation 3D Display Market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for immersive home entertainment and advanced industrial applications. The market encompasses various display technologies, including LCD, LED, OLED, and 3D, with the latter gaining traction due to its ability to provide a more realistic viewing experience. The market is not limited to consumer electronics such as smart TVs, but also includes industrial applications in sectors like automation and 5G deployment. High-definition graphics, visual comfort, and health-related issues are key considerations in the development of these displays. The market is also influenced by trends in PC gaming, VR, and NFTs, as well as the growing disposable income and middleclass population, particularly in emerging markets. Standards of living and regulatory bodies like Ofcom play a role in shaping the market, while companies continue to innovate and invest in research and development to meet consumer demands.

Market Research Overview

The Next Generation 3D Display Market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in 3D technology, 5G deployment, and increasing disposable income among the middleclass population. This market encompasses various electronic devices, including monitors, TVs, digital photo frames, notebook computers, projectors, and industrial automation applications. High-definition graphics, such as 8K and 4K, are driving demand for 3D displays in home entertainment and consumer electronics. Health-related issues and visual comfort are becoming essential considerations in the design of 3D displays, with autostereoscopic technology and HMD displays offering solutions. The gaming industries and academics are also embracing 3D displays for immersive experiences in video games, movies, animations, and VR applications. 3D technology is not limited to LCD, LED, and OLED panels. Micro OLED and stereoscopic displays are gaining popularity in niche markets, such as digital cinema screens and PC gaming. HMS Networks and Ericsson are among the companies contributing to the development of industrial automation applications using 3D displays. Standards of living and the middleclass population’s increasing standards are fueling the demand for high-quality 3D displays. NFTs and the growing popularity of NFTs in art and collectibles are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth. Key players in the market include Samsung Electronics, ZTE, Nubia pad 3D, Acer, Asus, Motorola, and the Edge 40, among others. The market is expected to continue growing, with innovations in 3D technology and the increasing adoption of 5G set to drive demand.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Healthcare



Others

Product

Stereoscopic Display



Volumetric Display



HMD



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

