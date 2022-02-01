Stormloop Technologies Releases Flagship Product for Workday Integration & Tenant Performance Monitoring

LoopWatch reduces email noise from Workday notifications and provides trend reporting for Workday Integration events.

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stormloop Technologies®, a leading provider of Workday solutions & services, announced the availability of LoopWatch®, a first-to-market solution that enhances Workday Integration monitoring for Workday customers. The news was shared ahead of Workday Rising in San Francisco earlier today.





LoopWatch is a tool that provides a secure dashboard for easy-to-understand data derived from Workday Integration Event data. It offers two primary ways of presenting this data: within the tool itself and in a daily email.

The consolidated email contains high-level performance metrics to keep teams informed & in tune with integration health. This email reduces time spent reviewing the many Workday notifications most clients receive and lowers the likelihood that an integration error is missed.

Key features and benefits of LoopWatch include:

Consolidated email to reduce integration notification count

Aggregated performance reporting

Custom integration dashboards

Pattern tracking that helps identify irregularities or inconsistencies

One of the largest food order platforms using LoopWatch for the last two years mentioned that “the dashboards allow our consultants that support our integrations to spend less hours investigating potential problems with our system. This allows us to save money on resources and reduce our total consulting spend.”

LoopWatch is a valuable tool for organizations that use Workday and need to gain insights from their Workday Integration Event data in a user-friendly and secure manner. It allows for effective monitoring and decision-making based on the data generated by Workday processes and integrations.

To learn more about LoopWatch, join us at Workday Rising or contact Stormloop to schedule a demo.

About Stormloop

Stormloop Technologies is a technology company specializing in Workday & Adaptive Planning. Stormloop Services supports clients during any phase of their technical or functional journey including pre-implementation, implementation, post-production support, and optimization across HCM & Financials. Stormloop Software enhances Workday connectivity to external systems with custom applications. These teams collaborate to optimize the client’s Workday experience.

To learn more information about Stormloop, visit our website.

[Danika Dodd]



[email protected]