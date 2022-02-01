Square Enters the Cannabis Market in Canada by Partnering with Jane Technologies for eCommerce

TORONTO & SANTA CRUZ, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, technology company Square announced a partnership with Jane Technologies (“Jane”), the premier online ordering platform service for cannabis dispensaries, solidifying plans to cater to cannabis sellers in Canada.





Jane allows cannabis dispensaries processing with Square to supplement their brick-and-mortar business with an online store, where customers can select items from an up-to-date menu and order for pick-up or delivery. This represents a significant step forward in the two companies’ quest to create better commerce solutions for the recreational cannabis industry in Canada.

As part of this offering, Square has announced an Early Access Program for licensed cannabis dispensaries, which allows authorized cannabis sellers in Ontario to begin testing the Square for Retail point of sale (POS) solution in stores ahead of the service being launched more widely.

“At Square, we’re always looking to solve sellers’ pain points and we know cannabis dispensaries have limited options when it comes to reliable and integrated commerce tools,” said Roshan Jhunja, Head of Retail at Square. “Sellers are looking for an easy-to-use, fully integrated omnichannel solution to help them run their businesses in person and online. We’ve been fortunate to partner with Jane to develop a robust online offering and encourage cannabis dispensaries to test our software, hardware and payment solution in person through our Early Access Program.”

“Square’s reputation as a leading global commerce platform speaks for itself and, given our shared ethos of empowering brick-and-mortar retailers with best-in-class digital tools, the partnership with Jane developed naturally,” explained Jane CEO Socrates Rosenfeld. “We are thrilled to integrate the robust infrastructure of Square’s point-of-sale and APIs with the powerful Jane ecommerce platform to unlock a best-in-class omnichannel experience for Canadian cannabis retailers.”

The recreational cannabis market became legal across Canada in 2018 and is estimated to be worth more than $4.5 billion, with some projecting more than 18% annual growth through 2024.

Licensed cannabis dispensaries in Ontario interested in joining Square’s Early Access Program to start selling in-person with Square for Retail and online through Jane can find more details and sign up here.

About Square



Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.square.ca.

About Jane Technologies, Inc.



Jane is the cannabis industry’s leading digital provider, powering 2,500+ dispensaries and brands across 39 U.S. state markets as well as Canada. The Jane platform provides dispensaries and brands a turnkey e-commerce solution, ads engine, market analytics, iOS app, payments and point-of-sale technologies. The company has been recognized with multiple distinctions including Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies (2023), Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers (2023), Forbes’ The Cannabis 42.0 (2023), Inc.’s Best Workplaces (2023), Green Market Report’s Best E-Commerce Technology (2022) and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 (2022). For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com or email [email protected].

Contacts

Square, Inc.



[email protected]

MATTIO Communications



[email protected]