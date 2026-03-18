StorMagic and HiveRadar Partner to Deliver Mobile Edge Infrastructure with Built-In Resilience

New solution brings enterprise-grade virtualization to remote, mobile and off-grid edge environments

BRISTOL, England, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — StorMagic®, simplifying on-site virtualization, today announced a partnership with HiveRadar Inc. to deliver a fully-integrated edge computing solution designed for mobility, resilience and high performance. The joint offering combines StorMagic’s SvHCI software and HiveRadar’s Portable Edge Data Center (P-EDC) and is purpose-built for organizations that require secure computing in remote, mobile and off-grid environments.

StorMagic SvHCI delivers enterprise-grade virtualization and storage in a lightweight, edge-optimized platform, while HiveRadar’s ruggedized P-EDC hardware enables rapid deployment across geographically dispersed branch offices, including mobile and field environments. Together, the integrated solution allows organizations to deploy secure, resilient, power-optimized IT infrastructure anywhere, without the complexity or footprint required with traditional datacenter builds.

“Whether operating in disaster recovery zones, forward-operating environments, mobile command centers, remote film sets or distributed retail sites, our customers can now deploy a secure, high-performance virtualized environment in minutes,” said Rahul Narsimhan, CEO, HiveRadar. “Together, StorMagic and HiveRadar customers will benefit from rapid deployment and travel-ready mobility, which is especially beneficial for defense, emergency response, energy, retail, entertainment and industrial operations users.”

Key features of the joint solution include:

Data-at-rest encryption for enhanced security and compliance

for enhanced security and compliance VM import capability for seamless migration of existing workloads

capability for seamless migration of existing workloads Caching to improve performance in resource-constrained environments

to improve performance in resource-constrained environments Embedded telemetry and witness provide real-time EDC health monitoring while maintaining data integrity and preventing split-brain scenarios

provide real-time EDC health monitoring while maintaining data integrity and preventing split-brain scenarios Low-latency field compute and storage designed for demanding environments

designed for demanding environments Off-grid operational capability supporting remote and disconnected sites

operational capability supporting remote and disconnected sites Travel-ready mobility enables rapid deployment and redeployment

enables rapid deployment and redeployment Secure connectivity with Mako PCI DSS-compliant 5G cellular wireless gateway includes integrated storage support for LEO satellite terminals

“Combining SvHCI with HiveRadar’s P-EDC lets customers virtualize mobile infrastructures with high availability and failover capabilities, ensuring applications remain online and operations are uninterrupted anywhere in the world,” said Susan Odle, CEO, StorMagic. “With StorMagic and HiveRadar’s integrated mobile infrastructure, customers no longer have to choose between mobility and performance–they get both.”

Availability

HiveRadar P-EDC with StorMagic SvHCI is available immediately from StorMagic’s full-service, value-added global partner and reseller network.

Additional Resources

About HiveRadar

HiveRadar specializes in portable, innovative, ruggedized IT infrastructure and wireless site survey tools built for IT professionals and WLAN engineers. Its solutions are designed for rapid, on-site connectivity and bandwidth aggregation in demanding environments, including media production, film, emergency response, defense, energy and industrial operations. Visit www.hiveradar.com.

About StorMagic

StorMagic builds right-sized virtualization solutions for real-world IT environments. Its software is designed to be simple to deploy, easy to manage and highly available, helping organizations keep critical applications and data running at and near the edge. Founded in 2006, StorMagic works closely with IT teams to deliver practical, reliable virtualization for organizations operating from a single site to thousands of locations. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

StorMagic, SvSAN, SvKMS and SvHCI are trademarks of StorMagic.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stormagic-and-hiveradar-partner-to-deliver-mobile-edge-infrastructure-with-built-in-resilience-302716465.html

SOURCE StorMagic