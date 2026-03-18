Moore Announces Moore Donor Advancement Stewarded Portfolios of Over $100 Million in 2025 for Clients, Unlocking New Opportunities in Midlevel Giving

Moore continues expanding its donor advancement practice to meet accelerating demand for scalable, relationship‑driven midlevel fundraising.

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, today announced that its Moore Donor Ambassadors, which are part of its donor advancement solution, Moore Donor Advancement, managed portfolios of more than $100 million in gifts for nonprofit clients for the first time in 2025. This underscores the rapidly growing opportunity within midlevel giving programs.

Nonprofits increasingly focus on maximizing the value of existing supporters as donor acquisition becomes more challenging. Initially launched to help nonprofits cultivate deeper, more personalized relationships with midlevel donors, the success of Moore Donor Advancement demonstrates its effectiveness as a scalable, revenue-driving fundraising solution. Moore continues to expand the service to meet the rising demand for dedicated midlevel engagement resources and data-driven donor development.

Moore Donor Advancement is powered by SimioCloud, a Moore company, and leverages predictive modeling and segmentation, using the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify donors most likely to upgrade and renew. The program then uses dedicated Donor Ambassadors to engage more deeply with midlevel donors, strengthen relationships, reduce attrition and grow donor value through personalized outreach. This combination of advanced data intelligence and personalized human-centered engagement has been shown across organizations to substantially increase donor giving without relying on direct solicitation.

SimioCloud data shows there is revenue growth opportunity in midlevel programs. However, nonprofits often do not have the resources to dedicate to cultivate and upgrade these valuable supporters. Moore Donor Advancement has filled this gap with a structured approach that builds meaningful relationships to uncover significant growth potential at scale.

“Many purpose-driven organizations know there is enormous untapped value inside their donor files, especially among midlevel audiences,” said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. “The success of Moore Donor Advancement demonstrates what happens when you bring intelligence, strategy, and genuine human connection together.”

Unique advantages of Moore Donor Advancement include:

Predictive scoring and segmentation: SimioCloud identifies midlevel and high‑potential donors most likely to upgrade or re-engage.

SimioCloud identifies midlevel and high‑potential donors most likely to upgrade or re-engage. Ambassador ‑ led outreach: Dedicated donor ambassadors who exclusively serve each client, delivering personalized communication at scale.

Dedicated donor ambassadors who exclusively serve each client, delivering personalized communication at scale. Donor journey mapping: Structured, intentional pathways informed by behavioral triggers and lifecycle stage.

Structured, intentional pathways informed by behavioral triggers and lifecycle stage. Closed ‑ loop analytics: Dashboards, attribution modeling, and benchmarking to demonstrate ROI and optimize future strategies.

Dashboards, attribution modeling, and benchmarking to demonstrate ROI and optimize future strategies. Legacy and major gift pipeline development: Real-time visibility into donor readiness, motivations, and giving inspiration.

Littlefield added, “Moore has always been at the forefront of discovering creative solutions that solve some of the biggest fundraising challenges in the purpose-driven sector. Moore Donor Advancement is transforming the way organizations think about midlevel giving by unlocking hidden value, deepening engagement, strengthening relationships, and driving sustained revenue growth.”

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven CXM company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation AI and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever

mmckeever@wearemoore.com

207-841-6110

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SOURCE Moore