Storm Closes Oversubscribed $3.2M Private Placement

Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (“Storm” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering“). Storm issued 8,000,000 units (the “Units“) at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $3.2M.

Each Unit consisted of one (1) Common share of the Company (a “Share“) and one-half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of 2 years from the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the sale of these Units, Storm paid a total of $24,000 in cash and issued 135,000 finder’s warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants“) to eligible finders for certain of the Units sold. Each Finder’s Warrant is subject to the same terms and conditions as the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to fund the exploration drilling programs at its Gold Standard project and for general corporate and working capital purposes. All securities issued are subject to a hold period until January 15, 2027.

Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, subscribed for 5,000,000 Units in the Offering for an aggregate purchase price of $2,000,000 (the “Insider Participation“). Prior to the Offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 763,000 Shares representing approximately 2.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

As a result of the Offering, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 5,763,000 Shares and 2,500,000 Warrants, representing approximately 15.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 19.99% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants (which contain a control person blocker). If the blocker is removed, Mr. Sprott will beneficially own and control 21.2% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Storm Exploration’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott’s office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto Ontario M5C 3C5).

The Insider Participation constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). Storm will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, on the basis that neither the fair market value of the Units issued to Mr. Sprott nor the fair market value of the consideration paid by Mr. Sprott exceeds 25% of Storm’s market capitalization.

For additional information with respect to this Offering, please refer to Storm’s news releases dated August 26, 2026, September 2, 2026 and September 4, 2026, available for viewing on Storm’s SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca).

On behalf of the Company,

Bruce Counts

President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, completion of the Offering. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering, the allocation of Units and Charity FT Units in the Offering, and the ability of the Company to locate suitable purchasers for the Offering. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to the United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire