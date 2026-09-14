Lobe Sciences to Present Low-Dose L-130 Clinical Data at 9th Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit

● Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio to present “Reimagining Psychedelic Therapeutics for Daily Outpatient Use: Advancing Low-Dose Psilocin Beyond the Hallucinogenic Paradigm” on Wednesday, September 16

● Presentation covers Phase 1a first-in-human results for Conjugated Psilocin™ (L-130), including oral bioavailability, dose consistency and the absence of hallucinogenic effects at low doses

● Lobe to exhibit throughout the summit, September 15-17, alongside senior discovery, clinical and business development leaders from major pharmaceutical companies

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F) (“Lobe” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates for diseases with limited treatment options, today announced that Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present clinical and preclinical data for Conjugated Psilocin™ (L-130) at the 9th Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit, held September 15-17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Sancilio’s presentation, “Reimagining Psychedelic Therapeutics for Daily Outpatient Use: Advancing Low-Dose Psilocin Beyond the Hallucinogenic Paradigm,” is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16 in the summit’s preclinical and translational track.

The presentation sets out the case for patented L-130 as a candidate suited to daily outpatient dosing rather than the supervised in-clinic administration that psychedelic-class candidates typically require. It covers the compound’s formulation characteristics as a patented salt of psilocin the active moiety itself rather than a prodrug together with first-in-human results in ten subjects showing consistent oral pharmacokinetics, and preclinical findings on daily low-dose administration.

The Company will also exhibit throughout the three-day summit. The event brings together senior discovery, translational, clinical, regulatory and business development leaders from large pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and investors active in neuropsychiatric drug development.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for neurological and rare diseases. Its lead CNS asset, L-130 (Conjugated Psilocin®), is a patented new chemical entity initially being developed for cluster headache, with co-development programs underway for PTSD, substance use disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Unlike conventional psilocybin, which produces highly variable psilocin exposure between patients, L-130 is designed to deliver psilocin directly with a predictable pharmacokinetic profile. The Company’s development strategy is built on the disruptive premise that the therapeutic benefits of psilocin may be achieved at controlled exposure levels below those typically associated with hallucinations, potentially separating efficacy from the psychedelic experience and substantially expanding the clinical and commercial potential of psychedelic-derived medicines. Lobe is also advancing S-100, a novel therapeutic for sickle cell disease, with Phase 3 clinical development anticipated to commence in mid-2027.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s participation in the 9th Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit, the timing and content of Dr. Sancilio’s presentation, the potential suitability of L-130 for daily outpatient dosing, the potential therapeutic application of L-130, and the Company’s intention to out-license, partner or sell its drug candidates, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that the Company will be able to participate in the summit as planned and that its executives will be available to deliver the anticipated presentation on the timeline described above.

Readers are cautioned that early-stage clinical and preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in later-stage studies, that observations in a small number of subjects or in animal models may not be reproduced in larger human populations, and that no regulatory authority has approved L-130 for any indication. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, changes to the summit schedule, format or Company attendance, delays in clinical development or regulatory processes, the availability of financing, the Company’s ability to secure licensing or partnering arrangements on acceptable terms or at all, and other risks common to the biotechnology industry and capital markets generally.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

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