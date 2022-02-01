Still Austin Whiskey Co. Launches Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

The recipe brings the first barrel-strength 100% Texas-grown rye mashbill to market

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Still Austin Whiskey Co., the Texas-based grain-to-glass whiskey company, today announced the release of Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, a new version of their San Francisco World Spirits Competition’s Double Gold-winning rye, “The Artist.” The barrel-proof spirit is made of 100% Texas rye and bottled at 116 proof. It is the second cask strength offering in the Still Austin collection. The release comes at a time when Texas whiskey is making a name for itself in both the national and international field, in an industry historically dominated by Kentucky and Tennessee spirits.









“Words cannot adequately convey just how exceptional I think the first release of this product is coming out the door,” said Nancy “The Nose” Fraley, the Master Blender who blends all of Still Austin’s award-winning spirits.

Cask Strength Rye is a more aromatically intense, technicolor version of The Artist, with rich notes of cherry cobbler with a buttery cinnamon crust, candied ginger and lemon peels, and apricot streusel coffee cake. On the palate, drinkers will experience flavors of grilled peaches with mint ice cream, apple and marzipan dumplings, and gingerbread cookies with lemon zest. A long, spicy finish evokes sensations of baking spices in brown butter, muddled cherries and mint leaves.

“The release of this whiskey marks an important milestone in our business trajectory, as we round out the Still Austin family of spirits. Our flagship spirits are redefining how the world sees Texas whiskey. For the last two years, our Cask Strength Bourbon has won Double Gold, and we’re proud to put our Cask Strength Rye next to it on the shelf,” says Still Austin Whiskey Co. CEO and co-founder, Chris Seals.

The bottle features custom artwork from celebrated artist and Texas-native, Marc Burckhardt, a rendition of the artwork seen on “The Artist” bottle, but now with an added dark night sky to emphasize this as a darker, stronger version of the original.

This announcement follows on the heels of Still Austin’s release of a limited edition Bottled in Bond series, which features four distinct bourbon expressions each crafted with inspiration from the season in which it will be released.

Cask Strength Rye Whiskey retails for $65 and is available for purchase online in most states via Reserve Bar and at www.stillaustin.com, along with Still Austin’s other flagship expressions and the Bottled in Bond series. Still Austin spirits can also be found at select retail stores in Texas. For more information, visit www.stillaustin.com.

About Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. is the first true grain-to-glass distillery to open in Austin, Texas, since the end of Prohibition. Still Austin’s award-winning whiskey can be purchased in more than 30 states or sipped at their tasting room and live entertainment venue, which attracts artists, creatives, and musicians who bestow the culture of Texas on a community of whiskey lovers. All spirits are hand-crafted using grains grown by Texas farmers, who focus on sustainability by cutting carbon emissions, returning spent grains to local ranchers to feed their animals, and operating a distillery that is designed for energy efficiency and water conservation.

Still Austin was founded in 2015 in the spirit of inclusivity and supporting the creative and arts communities. Still Austin’s distillery and tasting room is located at 440 East St. Elmo Road in the heart of Austin, Texas. Still Austin’s collection of spirits includes the flagship Straight Bourbon Whiskey (aka “The Musician”), Cask Strength Bourbon, Straight Rye Whiskey (aka “The Artist”), Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, and American Gin (aka “The Naturalist”). For more information, visit www.stillaustin.com and follow Still Austin on Facebook at Facebook.com/StillATX, Twitter @StillATX and Instagram @StillATX.

Contacts

Jack Taylor



Katie Lawera



[email protected]