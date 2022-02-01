Hexnode Included in the Unified Endpoint Management Landscape Report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEX—Hexnode announced today that leading research and advisory firm Forrester published its highly anticipated landscape report for the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) category on July 17, 2023, listing Hexnode UEM among other UEM vendors. The Forrester Unified Endpoint Management Landscape report, Q3 2023 aims to aid end-user computing (EUC) professionals in their UEM adoption endeavors by helping them understand the value they can expect from a UEM provider.

In the wake of the global pandemic, businesses have embraced hybrid or anywhere work cultures, changing the nature of the attack surface. UEM solutions have been addressing the issue by offering remote endpoint management techniques while simultaneously reducing operating expenditure and enhancing the digital employee experience.





Currently, UEM empowers its customers to facilitate remote work scenarios by enabling employees to work from anywhere, with any device or application. It simplifies IT management by consolidating disparate management solutions, automating mundane tasks, and effectively mitigating threats. Amidst a diverse array of vendors in the market, Forrester states that EUC leaders will need to select vendors based on their type of offerings, size, market focus, and geography.

“I sincerely value the evolving work culture that embraces BYOD policies and recognizes the necessity of a zero-trust cybersecurity approach. Today, cybersecurity spans various fields, and we’re committed to staying vigilant in protecting our stakeholders. The Forrester landscape report provide UEM seekers vital insights to navigate the security landscape confidently. Cybersecurity’s importance cannot be overstated, and reports like these shed light on critical issues while offering practical solutions. My hope is that businesses will embrace these recommendations, fortifying their digital assets and safeguarding their interests,” said Rachana Vijayan, CMO & Director of Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships at Hexnode.

Hexnode’s multi-OS supporting solution and vast user base that spans across North America, EMEA, and the APAC regions makes it a formidable player in the UEM market. The software’s lowest pricing tier starts at just $1.08 per device per month, enabling emerging businesses to explore Hexnode’s capabilities without any financial commitment.

While the IT industry confronts skill shortages and escalating threats targeting endpoints, UEM solutions have been dealing with obstacles in achieving a fully unified strategy. Nevertheless, the advancement of smarter technologies like generative Artificial Intelligence holds the promise of significantly augmenting the capabilities of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). In the present landscape, UEM solutions such as Hexnode, which demonstrate proactive endpoint security, will continue to witness substantial demand in the security market.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo Inc.

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.

