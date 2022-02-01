Stewart Valuation Intelligence, LLC is Approved to Support Fannie Mae’s New Valuation Modernization Process

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that Stewart Valuation Intelligence, LLC (SVI) has been approved to support Fannie Mae’s new Value Acceptance + Property Data through VALIDITY, the company’s family of inspection applications, optimized for IOS and Android.

“Fannie Mae is rebranding what was formerly Appraisal Waiver to Value Acceptance as part of Valuation Modernization,” said Aaron Fowler, President of Stewart Valuation Intelligence. “At SVI, we’re able to satisfy the needs of both GSEs with a Unified Data Set collected through VALIDITY, allowing for one inspection that can be delivered to both GSEs.”

Fannie Mae requires that property data be collected by a trained and vetted third party. SVI’s extensive partner network is a distinct data collection advantage, with more than 30,000 active appraisers, brokers and agents in the field.

Fowler continued, “SVI has an extensive and experienced national network of real estate agents and brokers to collect property data, who are trained, vetted, and pass yearly background checks. Combined with our VALIDITY inspection application, we are pleased to have the people, processes, and technology to meet this important need.”

Through VALIDITY, SVI helps lenders expedite the lending process and save time and money for borrowers. For more information about how Stewart Valuation Intelligence supports the GSEs and Valuation Modernization, please visit stewartvaluation.com.

