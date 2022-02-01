Applied Information to Participate in Three Sessions; Provide Video Coverage at ITS America Conference & Expo 2023

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology, announced today company representatives will be participating in three connected vehicle presentations and unveil new applications at the ITS America Conference & Expo 2023 to be held April 24-27 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, TX. The company’s booth is 1341.

The three sessions are:

SIS17: Transportation 2030 – Bryan Mulligan



Grapevine 1



Tuesday, April 25th



08:00 AM – 09:30 AM



Panel discussion: Applied Information, Audi, Ford Motor Company, NEMA, Qualcomm, Yunex Traffic.



Join key automotive and traffic infrastructure industry thought leaders, and contributors to NEMA’s TS10 Connected Vehicle Infrastructure Roadside Equipment standards.

SIS04: C-V2X for the Vulnerable – Peter Ashley



Grapevine 1



Monday, April 24th



02:15 PM – 03:45 PM



Panel discussion: Applied Information, Audi, City of Bellevue, Qualcomm, Spoke, and T-Mobile.



Discover the safety benefits of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, and how supporting real-time safety information sharing can redefine safety for the most vulnerable.

SIS52: Creating a Safer Mode of Transportation with School Bus Priority – Caryn Vorster



Grapevine A



Wednesday, April 26th



03:00 PM – 04:30 PM



All Female Presentation: Applied Information and Kimley Horn.



Parents across the nation trust school bus drivers to transport their children to and from school daily. Explore the many benefits of deploying School Bus Priority.

As video sponsor, Applied Information will provide content on its YouTube Channel beginning April 24.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables agencies to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information’s core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information’s products are deployed in more than 1,000 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About ITS America

ITS America Conference & Expo, taking place April 24-27, 2023 at the Gaylord Texan Resort, will explore Implementing Innovation for All and bring together the entire intelligent transportation community for thought-provoking education, networking, and demonstrations exploring the technologies and solutions that will enable a better future.

Editor’s Note: To view a promotional video of the ITS America 2023, click on https://youtu.be/hkqiG05pg9U

