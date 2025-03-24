Stefanini Recognized as Visionary by Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services for 4th Consecutive Year

Global technology firm serves more than 1,370 ODWS clients across 104 countries

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–Stefanini, a global provider of technology solutions, has been named as a visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS). This recognition highlights Stefanini’s ability to deliver scalable, AI-driven workplace solutions that support operational efficiency and enable digital transformation across enterprise environments.





With an extensive track record in workplace services, Stefanini delivers end-to-end ODWS capabilities, including multilingual IT support, intelligent automation, endpoint and device management and digital experience optimization. The company’s approach integrates global delivery with regional responsiveness, providing consistent user experiences across geographies and industries.

The Stefanini ODWS model focuses on:

A hybrid delivery architecture ensuring operational consistency and business continuity

Modular and cost-efficient ITSM solutions accessible to both enterprise and mid-sized clients

AI-powered tools such as virtual assistants, sentiment analysis and augmented reality for remote support

Continuous enhancement of client environments through performance data and user experience metrics

Stefanini’s workplace solutions are designed for adaptability and long-term value. The company combines a centralized service ecosystem — including the proprietary StefleX platform — with a co-creation engagement model to accelerate service alignment with client-specific needs. As part of its global expansion strategy, Stefanini continues to strengthen its presence across Europe, Latin America, North America and APAC.

The company’s sustained business growth, client retention and integration of advanced technologies support its positioning among global ODWS providers.

Download the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report here

About the Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a Global Tech Consulting Company that offers a wide range of solutions with a co-creative approach and a constant focus on delivering results. The company supports organizations in their digital transformation journeys and in achieving operational excellence. With a portfolio fully powered by AI, the Stefanini Group brings together its broad offering across seven business units: Technology, Cyber, Data & Analytics, Financial Tech, Operations, Marketing, and Manufacturing.

