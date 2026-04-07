Steadily Named Preferred Landlord Insurance Provider for Real Property Management Franchise Owners

Collaboration delivers landlord-specific coverage, CoverageCheck verification tools, and a referral revenue stream to 460+ franchise locations nationwide

Steadily, the leading landlord insurance provider for rental property owners and investors, today announced it is a preferred provider for Real Property Management (RPM), a Neighborly company and the largest residential property management franchise in North America. RPM franchise owners will gain access to Steadily’s suite of landlord insurance products and tools – including CoverageCheck, Additional Insured support, and a referral revenue opportunity – all designed to protect property managers and the property owners they serve.

RPM franchise owners operate more than 460 independently owned and operated franchise locations across the U.S., managing tens of thousands of single-family homes, condos, townhomes, and small multifamily properties. Each of those locations sits between a property owner and their tenants every single day, handling leases, coordinating maintenance, collecting rent, and managing legal compliance. That position of trust comes with real exposure; when something goes wrong at a property, the property manager is rarely far from the conversation.

The problem that makes that exposure worse: a significant number of rental properties are currently insured under homeowners policies, rather than policies built for rental use. Homeowners policies aren’t designed to cover properties with paying tenants. They leave gaps in liability coverage, exclude landlord-specific protections like loss of rent, and can be voided entirely when a carrier discovers the property is being rented out. For a property manager, this creates a precarious situation – one where you’ve done everything right operationally, but an underinsured owner can still drag you into a coverage dispute after a loss.

Steadily built its products specifically to close that gap. Unlike a homeowners policy repurposed for rental use, Steadily’s landlord insurance is underwritten from the ground up for properties with tenants, covering liability, dwelling, loss of rents, and more – with fast digital quotes and same-day binding when owners need to move quickly. Steadily’s products were built by landlords, for landlords – offering insurance policies to meet the unique needs of rental property owners.

As part of this relationship, RPM franchise owners will have access to:

Landlord insurance built for rental properties – purpose-built coverage that homeowners policies simply don’t provide, available across a wide range of property types

CoverageCheck – Steadily’s proprietary tool that allows property managers to verify whether an owner’s existing policy is appropriate for their rental property, surfacing coverage gaps before they become claims

Additional Insured support – RPM franchise owners can be listed as Additional Insured on owner policies, providing an important layer of protection for property managers who face liability exposure on properties they manage

Referral revenue opportunity – franchise owners can earn revenue for referring property owners to Steadily, creating a new income stream alongside existing management fees

Streamlined digital onboarding – Steadily’s platform allows owners to get coverage quickly without the friction of traditional insurance processes

Steadily’s services are activated through RPM’s ProTradeNet (PTN) portal, the same vendor network RPM franchise owners already use to access preferred pricing across the Neighborly ecosystem. Existing RPM franchise owners can access the Steadily perks directly through PTN.

“Property managers carry real responsibility for the properties in their portfolio – and when an owner has the wrong insurance, that responsibility doesn’t come with a safety net,” said Steadily CEO Darren Nix. “Steadily will give RPM franchise owners a way to verify coverage, protect themselves as Additional Insured, and make sure every property owner they work with has a policy that was purposefully built for rental property.”

For RPM franchise owners, the timing reflects a broader shift in how property management companies are thinking about risk. Managing a portfolio of properties means managing a portfolio of insurance situations – some well-covered, some not. CoverageCheck gives franchise owners visibility they haven’t had before, letting them catch potential coverage gaps proactively rather than after a loss exposes them.

With greater visibility into coverage and access to insurance designed specifically for rental properties, RPM franchise owners are better equipped to protect their businesses, support their clients, and navigate risk with confidence.

About Steadily

Steadily is the landlord insurance company built specifically for rental property owners and investors. Steadily offers fast digital quotes, same-day binding, and coverage designed for the realities of managing rental property – including single-family homes, multifamily units, short-term rentals, and more. Property managers, real estate investors, and their agents use Steadily to protect portfolios and verify that the owners they work with have the right coverage in place. Learn more at steadily.com .

About Real Property Management ®:

Real Property Management, a Neighborly® company, is the largest property management franchise in North America, with more than 30 years of industry expertise providing full-service residential property management for thousands of investors and rental homeowners from more than 450 independently owned and operated locations worldwide. Acquired in 2018, Real Property Management is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Real Property Management, visit RealPropertyMgt.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Contact:

Lia van Eyk

press@steadily.com

737-900-3554

SOURCE: Steadily

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire