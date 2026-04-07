Pharma Fusion Acquisition of Columbia Pharmacy

Pharma Fusion Announces Acquisition of Columbia Pharmacy, Further Strengthening National Specialty Infrastructure and Next-Generation Patient Support and Services

Pharma Fusion, a leading national specialty pharmacy organization, today announced the acquisition of Columbia Pharmacy, a respected Chicago-based specialty and 340B pharmacy provider. This transaction marks a defining milestone in Pharma Fusion’s growth trajectory, significantly expanding its clinical footprint and elevating specialized services for patients living with complex, rare, and chronic conditions across the United States.

By welcoming Columbia Pharmacy into the Pharma Fusion family, the organization is uniting decades of niche clinical experience with the advanced operational scale, national reach, and proprietary technology of the Pharma Fusion platform. The result is a more powerful, more connected specialty ecosystem designed to remove barriers to quality of care, increase patient compliance and improve real-world outcomes for patients, providers, and payers alike.

Pharma Fusion’s Acquisition of Columbia Pharmacy will now extend revenues to over $150 million for 2026. This continued growth will enable the larger organization to be able to take care of more patients, and physician offices with their well-known “white glove” service approach.

Enhanced Clinical Synergy

The acquisition is grounded in a shared commitment to high-touch, relationship-driven patient care. Together, Pharma Fusion and Columbia Pharmacy will further optimize the delivery of life sustaining therapies, including immunoglobulin (Ig) treatments, comprehensive bleeding disorder management, hereditary angioedema (HAE) protocols, and other complex specialty regimens. This enhanced clinical synergy translates into more coordinated care, faster time-to therapy, and a smoother experience for patients and referring clinicians.

Operational Continuity and Aligned Leadership

Current leadership at Pharma Fusion will oversee integration activities to ensure a seamless transition for patients, prescribers, and payer partners. Existing Columbia Pharmacy patients will continue to work with the clinical teams they trust, with no disruption in access, service, or support, while gaining the advantages of a larger national specialty platform.

“The acquisition of Columbia Pharmacy is a strategic fit that aligns perfectly with our Specialty Intelligence™ model,” said Dr. Sajal Roy, Chairman of the Board of Pharma Fusion. “Columbia’s reputation for clinical excellence complements our goal of removing geographic and administrative barriers for patients who require sophisticated, personalized care. Furthermore, we are excited to expand our Medicaid access to Wisconsin, Missouri, and Michigan.”

Proprietary Innovation

Through this acquisition, Columbia Pharmacy will gain access to Pharma Fusion’s proprietary, AI-driven health score statistics and data infrastructure. This data-centric platform delivers actionable insights into patient outcomes, adherence patterns, and prescribing behaviors, giving insurance companies, PBMs, and physicians a clearer line of sight into what is working for patients in real time and real world situations. These insights help provide comprehensive therapeutic choices because this platform informs smarter clinical decisions, supports more efficient use of healthcare resources and it uphold a consistently high standard of care across the expanded network.

No Interruption in Care – With a Bigger Safety Net

Patients currently served by Columbia Pharmacy will continue to receive uninterrupted access to their medications, clinical expertise, and pharmacy coordination. In addition to preserving the high standard of care they rely on, patients will now benefit from Pharma Fusion’s national infrastructure, expanded payer relationships, and enhanced support services tailored to rare and complex conditions.

Crucially, the acquisition of Columbia Pharmacy delivers the final state licensure required for California, marking a historic milestone for Pharma Fusion. With this integration, Pharma Fusion RX achieves full national coverage, providing the infrastructure and clinical expertise to serve patients across all 50 U.S. states and multiple U.S. territories. For patients and investors, this represents a fully scaled specialty platform with the capacity to grow, innovate, and respond rapidly to evolving healthcare needs.

About Pharma Fusion Pharma Fusion is a premier specialty pharmacy organization dedicated to improving outcomes for patients living with rare and complex conditions. Through its Specialty Intelligence™ approach, the organization combines deep clinical expertise, proactive care coordination, personalized patient engagement, and data-driven insights to support patients, providers, payers, and manufacturers across the United States. Pharma Fusion’s integrated platform is designed to minimize barriers to therapy, enhance adherence, and elevate the patient experience from referral through a life time of clinical support offered to each client as if you were family.

About Columbia Pharmacy Columbia Pharmacy, based in Chicago, IL, is a respected provider of pharmacy services known for its dedicated focus on patient health, local access, and community-based clinical support. Columbia Pharmacy also serves a 340B clinic specializing in HIV treatments, advancing health equity and access for underserved populations.

www.pharmafusionrx.com

Media Contact:

Caitlin Henderson

510-407-5561

SOURCE: Pharma Fusion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire