Statewide Success in Arizona: Helpany’s AI Drives Fall Reduction in Senior Living by up to 72 Percent

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – August 27, 2025) – Helpany, the award-winning San Francisco-based tech company, has reported transformative results across 10 senior communities in Arizona, representing a mix of independent, assisted, and memory care settings. By combining real-time radar-based motion monitoring with advanced AI, Helpany’s proactive care platform has delivered measurable improvements in safety, efficiency, and care quality-demonstrating that falls and health setbacks are not an inevitable part of aging.

Communities using Paul, Helpany’s radar-based fall prevention device, reported an average 66% reduction in falls-with some communities seeing up to 72% fewer incidents. Several communities even reported zero nighttime falls month over month. Operating 24/7, Paul continuously senses residents’ motion patterns, and its AI detects changes in movement, sleep, and bathroom routines-alerting caregivers to early signs of well-being decline before an incident occurs.

“Our mission has always been to empower caregivers with the information they need to act early. Behind every fall is a life disrupted,” said Sandro Cilurzo, Co-Founder and CEO of Helpany. “These results in Arizona prove that proactive care isn’t just possible-it’s life-changing.”

Beyond fall prevention, Helpany enabled over 1,000 proactive interventions across all participating communities-allowing care teams to act before emergencies occurred. On average, the platform also delivered significant operational benefits:

21% more time for personalized care without increasing staff

22% of service plans adjusted to better reflect residents’ evolving needs

Up to $200,000 in added annual value per community, driven by reduced falls, fewer emergency responses, and more efficient workflows-primarily by offsetting the cost of overnight staffing

Some communities reduced fall-related 911 calls by up to 80%, reflecting a significant drop in emergency incidents

“The most challenging part of caregiving is the unknown,” said Jon Scott Williams, Executive Director at Fellowship Square Mesa. “Helpany helps us understand those quiet shifts-subtle changes that often go unnoticed until it’s too late. It’s allowed us to move from reacting after the fact to staying ahead of our residents’ evolving needs.”

Traditional care models rely on periodic check-ins and staff intuition, often missing early signs of deterioration. As a result, nearly half of all long-term care residents experience falls annually-averaging 1.7 falls per person and costing communities up to $380,000 in direct expenses each year.

Helpany changes that equation. Its AI-powered radar device senses motion patterns like gait speed, bathroom usage, and restlessness-entirely without cameras, microphones, or wearables. When subtle deviations occur, care teams receive notifications, allowing them to check in early. Paul acts as a 24/7 virtual caregiver assistant. The platform also assists staff members in improving the quality of care by analyzing routines, spotting discrepancies in service plans, and reviewing procedures as part of their quality assurance efforts.

“Every resident is unique, and that’s why AI is the perfect tool-it adapts to each individual’s needs, enabling personalized, proactive care at scale,” said Sandro Cilurzo, CEO and Founder of Helpany. “The true heroes are the caregivers, who work tirelessly to stay ahead of risk. Paul supports them like a vigilant assistant-providing the timely insights they need to prevent crises before they happen.”

Helpany’s impact goes far beyond fall prevention. In multiple cases, the system helped care teams identify fever outbreaks, early signs of urinary tract infections, and even undetected fractures-simply by spotting irregularities in residents’ motion patterns. These insights enabled faster medical response and better health outcomes.

“With Helpany, we are now equipped to identify residents at risk,” said Jon Scott Williams, Executive Director at Fellowship Square Mesa. “We are empowered to be proactive and help our residents thrive-resulting in higher satisfaction and longer resident relationships.”

About Helpany

Helpany is transforming resident care and fall prevention in long-term care communities with its AI-powered motion monitoring device, “Paul“. Designed for all levels of care Paul monitors resident behavior and movement patterns without cameras. It detects early signs of decline in wellbeing and rising fall risk, enabling caregivers to act proactively and reduce preventable incidents. In addition, Helpany continuously analyzes care delivery patterns to uncover discrepancies between planned and actual care-supporting more accurate care planning and resource allocation. By strengthening financials, reducing risks, and enabling earlier interventions, Helpany helps create healthier residents, less strained staff, and stronger communities. For more information, visit www.helpany.com today.

