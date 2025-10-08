New Book “The Homelessness Fix” by Claudio Bono Presents a 3-Year Blueprint to End Homelessness

Cupertino, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 27, 2025) – A new book from nonprofit founder and activist Claudio Bono is making waves for its daring vision: The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It (now available on Amazon), presents a practical, compassion-driven plan to end homelessness nationwide in just three years, revitalize the economy, and repurpose more than $25 billion in expiring loyalty points to fund the effort.

Bono, founder of GiveARoof.org, argues that America already has the resources it needs—it just requires the political courage to act. His plan centers on coordinated “Welcome Centers” that streamline intake, unify nonprofit resources, and provide housing with dignity while eliminating costly inefficiencies.

“This is compassion driving prosperity,” Bono declares. “It shatters stigma, restores lives, rebuilds economies, and unites the nation. Voters are watching—which political party will seize this momentum?”

The book exposes the scale of wasted potential: billions in unused airline miles and hotel points expire every year while millions remain unhoused. Bono lays out how these dormant resources can be converted into transportation, lodging, and critical support—without raising taxes.

At the same time, The Homelessness Fix is unsparing in its critique of the current system. “The numbers expose a betrayal,” Bono thunders. “We’ve funded chaos—nonprofits siloed, choked by red tape—while politicians prioritize contracts over compassion.”

He stresses that stigma makes the crisis worse, with many wrongly assuming mental illness or addiction are the main causes. The book highlights families, veterans, students and workers who fell into homelessness due to skyrocketing costs and economic dislocation. “The result? A deepening nightmare, with more lives abandoned and hope destroyed,” Bono writes. “This is unforgivable.”

A Timely Launch with Political Urgency

As midterm elections approach, Bono challenges policymakers to act before voters lose patience. The book makes clear that homelessness is solvable—not decades from now, but within three years—if leaders embrace innovation over inertia.

About the Author

Claudio Bono is a nonprofit leader, activist, and founder of GiveARoof.org, dedicated to ending homelessness through scalable, resource-smart solutions. He has spent years designing collaborative models that unite nonprofits, private partners, and government leaders to deliver dignity and measurable outcomes. Bono lives in Cupertino, California, and speaks nationwide on innovative solutions to systemic poverty.

Find the book on Amazon: The Homelessness Fix

About GiveARoof.org

GiveARoof.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is a relentless force to eradicate homelessness through unified action. With funding, a robust database, welcome centers, integrated services, $25 billion in expiring loyalty points, and proceeds from The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It (available on Amazon and www.givearoof.org), it delivers lasting change and economic growth. Founded by Claudio Bono, it’s the blueprint to save lives, fight stigma, and unite the nation. Visit www.givearoof.org.

