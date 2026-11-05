State Wide Construction and Remodeling Marks More Than 26 Years Serving Southern California Homeowners

After more than 26 years in the residential construction and remodeling industry, State Wide Construction and Remodeling has evolved alongside the changing needs of Southern California homeowners. What began with traditional room renovations has grown into a broader design-build operation handling additions, whole-home transformations and more complex residential projects.

That evolution has also changed the way State Wide approaches its work. As projects have become more involved, the company has expanded its focus beyond the construction itself to include design, engineering, permitting and project coordination under one team. The goal is to keep more of the process connected while maintaining direct oversight from planning through completion.

“After more than 26 years, we’ve seen firsthand how much homeowners’ needs and expectations have changed,” said a spokesperson for State Wide Construction and Remodeling. “People are looking for homes that work better for the way they live today, and that can mean anything from redesigning a kitchen to completely rethinking the layout and function of a property.”

State Wide’s design-build model has evolved to meet the demands of these larger projects by bringing design, engineering and construction together under one team. Depending on the project, the process can include design development, engineering, permitting, material selection, construction and final inspection, with the company’s licensed engineer and remodeler directly overseeing the work.

The approach gives homeowners a consistent point of contact throughout the project while allowing State Wide to manage the different stages of construction as one process. For a company that began more than two decades ago, that continued evolution has become part of how State Wide approaches its work today.

Over the years, State Wide construction has received Best of Houzz honors for customer satisfaction, as well as an NKBA badge and Chamber of Commerce membership.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is State Wide Construction and Remodeling licensed in California?

Yes. State Wide is licensed by the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB #830833) with A General Engineering and B General Contractor classifications and carries insurance.

What areas does State Wide construction serve?

The company serves the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, Ventura County and Orange County, including communities such as Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, Encino, Chatsworth, Studio City, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena.

Does State Wide construction build ADUs?

Yes. The company builds attached and detached ADUs and garage conversions, managing design, permitting and construction.

Does State Wide construction offer free consultations?

Yes. Homeowners can request a free in-home consultation and quote. New customers can also receive a free 3-D design rendering to visualize their proposed project.

About State Wide Construction and Remodeling

State Wide Construction and Remodeling is a licensed, engineer-led design-build and home remodeling company serving the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, Ventura County and Orange County. With more than 26 years of experience, the company provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, ADU construction, room additions and general construction services.

Media Contact:

swhomeremodeling.com

818-926-3985

SOURCE: State Wide Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire