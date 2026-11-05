Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter Performance

By Staff 17 seconds ago

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net Income – $2.4 million
  • Bank Net Income – $2.7 million
  • TBVPS – $12.98
  • Diluted EPS- $0.33

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the “Company” reports third quarter of 2026 performance.

Management Comments – Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

  • Core1 ROATA improved for the eighth consecutive quarter.
  • Core1 Net Interest Margin also improved over both the linked and prior year quarters.
  • Total loans declined by approximately $23 million including $14 million with yields lower than 4.75%.
  • Helping to drive an increase in total average core1 loan yield of 14bps.
  • We booked new lending commitments of approximately $30 million during the quarter and are on track to outperform total new commitments booked in FY2025.
  • The bank recorded a $700,000 reverse provision tied to the expected reduction of a qualitative factor related to the Commerce Bank acquisition.
  • The Bancorp paid off its subordinated debt in full during the 3rd quarter prior to its repricing, saving more than $1 million in annual interest expense.

3Q26 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

  • Core1 NIM improved over the linked and prior year quarters, by 5bps and 37bps, respectively driven by declining deposit costs and improved loan portfolio yields.
  • Net Income improved over the linked quarter, driven primarily by the reverse provision and improved NIM.
  • Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over both the linked and prior-year quarters due to improved NIM.
  • Non-interest expense increased slightly during the quarter due to additional hires and other smaller non-recurring items.

Balance Sheet

  • Deposits mix continued to improve as non-maturity deposits increased by $16 million.
  • Total loans decreased $23 million driven by expected elevated payoffs of low yielding loans booked in 2021.

Asset Quality

  • The bank released ACL due to the reduction of the management qualitative factor related to the merger in 2024.

Capital

  • TBVPS increased by $0.20, including negative AOCI.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio declined to 11.26% due to $23 million dividend to Bancorp 34 to pay off the sub-debt.
Performance Metrics (Consolidated)
 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25
ROATA
 1.07 % 0.83 % 0.75 %
ROATE
 10.20 % 8.09 % 7.91 %
Core1 ROATA
 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.59 %
Core1 ROATE
 6.55 % 6.74 % 6.18 %
Net Interest Margin
 4.13 % 3.85 % 3.47 %
Cost of Funds
 2.55 % 2.46 % 2.64 %
Overhead Ratio2
 2.97 % 2.85 % 2.79 %
Efficiency Ratio
 73.16 % 73.47 % 81.17 %
NPA3
 0.36 % 0.31 % 1.00 %
ACL to Total Loans
 1.16 % 1.23 % 1.41 %
Balance Sheet (in 000s)
 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25
Total Assets
 $ 882,764 $ 895,991 $ 899,621
Total Loans
 $ 684,624 $ 707,154 $ 690,519
Total Deposits
 $ 755,830 $ 752,230 $ 760,273
Total Capital
 $ 101,128 $ 100,169 $ 95,260
TBVPS
 $ 12.98 $ 12.88 $ 12.07
Income Statement
(000s except EPS)
 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25
Net Interest Income
 $ 8,950 $ 8,365 $ 7,740
Non-interest Income
 $ 336 $ 484 $ 242
Non-interest Expense
 $ 6,793 $ 6,501 $ 6,494
Net Operating Income
 $ 2,493 $ 2,348 $ 1,488
Net Income
 $ 2,435 $ 1,867 $ 1,733
Core1 Net Income
 $ 1,563 $ 1,556 $ 1,355
Diluted Earnings per Share
 $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

1 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
2 – Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets.
3 – NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. – Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank’s headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios
 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
 1.06 % 0.82 % 0.74 %
Core4 ROAA
 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.58 %
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)
 1.07 % 0.83 % 0.75 %
Core4 ROATA
 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.59 %
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
 9.53 % 7.52 % 7.35 %
Core4 ROAE
 6.32 % 6.27 % 5.74 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity
 10.20 % 8.09 % 7.91 %
Core4 ROATE
 6.55 % 6.74 % 6.18 %
Overhead Ratio
 2.97 % 2.85 % 2.79 %
Core4 Overhead Ratio
 2.65 % 2.71 % 2.54 %
Efficiency Ratio
 73.16 % 73.47 % 81.17 %
Core4 Efficiency Ratio
 74.89 % 76.14 % 77.85 %
Net Interest Margin
 4.13 % 3.85 % 3.47 %
Core5 Net Interest Margin
 3.55 % 3.50 % 3.30 %
Cost of Funds
 2.55 % 2.46 % 2.64 %
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
 $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 0.24
Diluted EPS
 $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.24
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
 11.26 % 13.36 % 12.26 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
 12.84 % 15.11 % 14.28 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
 12.84 % 15.11 % 14.28 %
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
 13.91 % 16.26 % 15.54 %
Credit Quality6
 3Q26 2Q26
Total Classified Loans
 $ 16,460 $ 16,311
Classified – Accrual Loans
 $ 13,274 $ 13,522
Classified – Non-Accrual Loans
 $ 3,186 $ 2,789
Non-Performing Assets
 $ 3,186 $ 2,789
Total Classified / Total Loans
 2.40 % 2.31 %
Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital
 14.99 % 12.09 %
Period GAAP Net Income Loan Mark Accretion
CDI
Amortization
 Non-Recurring Items7 Core Net Income8
3Q26 $ 2,435 $ -1,201 $ 338 $ -299 $ 1,563
2Q26 $ 1,867 $ -679 $ 349 $ -84 $ 1,556
3Q25 $ 1,733 $ -571 $ 386 $ -319 $ 1,355

4 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
5 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
6 – Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
7 – Includes Loan ACL reverse provision
8 – Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)
 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25
Assets
Cash and due from banks
 3,255 3,244 3,158
Fed funds sold & repos
 3,295 5,540 4,200
Interest bearing deposits with banks
 42,771 38,657 47,123
Investment securities
 98,590 97,413 109,151
Loans, net of unearned income
 684,624 707,154 690,519
Allowance for credit losses
 -7,945 -8,710 -9,733
Premises and equipment, net
 8,445 8,832 11,085
Accrued interest receivable
 2,657 2,689 2,543
Core deposit intangible
 4,991 5,328 6,409
Other assets
 42,081 35,844 35,166
Total Assets
 882,764 895,991 899,621
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
 155,645 157,766 163,339
Interest bearing demand deposits
 104,061 100,000 105,347
Savings and money market deposits
 353,586 339,574 301,835
Time deposits – retail
 139,998 152,350 184,682
Time deposits – wholesale
 2,540 2,540 5,070
Total Deposits
 755,830 752,230 760,273
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
 20,967 16,273 16,828
Other borrowings
 4,839 27,319 27,261
Total Liabilities
 781,636 795,822 804,362
Equity
Common stock
 74 74 74
Capital surplus
 66,878 66,610 66,482
Retained earnings
 33,850 33,850 25,989
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
 -5,630 -3,887 -3,656
Net income
 5,956 3,522 6,371
Unearned ESOP shares
 0 0 0
Total Equity
 101,128 100,169 95,260
Total Liabilities & Equity
 882,764 895,991 899,621
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
 12,297 11,659 10,836
Fees on Loans
 32 69 119
Interest on federal funds sold
 27 32 49
Interest on deposits with banks
 554 479 997
Investment Securities – Taxable
 1,103 1,028 1,199
Total Interest Income
 14,013 13,267 13,200
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
 412 369 404
Savings and Money Market Deposits
 2,961 2,835 2,690
Time Deposits – Retail
 1,261 1,336 1,967
Time Deposits – Wholesale
 26 25 53
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
 4,660 4,565 5,114
Interest on other borrowings
 403 337 345
Total Interest Expense
 5,063 4,902 5,460
Net Interest Income
 8,950 8,365 7,740
Provision for Credit Losses
 -660 0 -700
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
 9,610 8,365 8,440
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
 163 146 141
Mortgage loan and related fees
 6 53 26
Other noninterest income
 167 285 75
Total Non Interest Income
 336 484 242
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
 3,575 3,420 3,418
Occupancy
 752 773 540
Other noninterest expense
 2,466 2,308 2,536
Total Non Interest Expense
 6,793 6,501 6,494
Income Before Taxes
 3,153 2,348 2,188
Income taxes
 718 481 455
Net Income
 2,435 1,867 1,733
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
 9 months ending 3Q26 9 months ending 3Q25
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
 35,294 33,030
Fees on Loans
 234 413
Interest on federal funds sold
 92 149
Interest on deposits with banks
 1,343 3,357
Investment Securities – Taxable
 3,349 3,333
Total Interest Income
 40,312 40,282
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
 1,130 1,106
Savings and Money Market Deposits
 8,436 7,576
Time Deposits – Retail
 4,065 6,537
Time Deposits – Wholesale
 83 167
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
 13,714 15,386
Interest on other borrowings
 1,076 1,040
Total Interest Expense
 14,790 16,426
Net Interest Income
 25,522 23,856
Provision for Credit Losses
 -660 -3,450
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
 26,182 27,306
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
 435 443
Mortgage loan and related fees
 204 55
Other noninterest income
 411 301
Total Non Interest Income
 1,050 799
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
 10,446 10,319
Occupancy
 2,250 1,966
Other noninterest expense
 6,968 7,634
Total Non Interest Expense
 19,664 19,919
Income Before Taxes
 7,568 8,186
Income taxes
 1,611 1,815
Net Income
 5,957 6,371
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026
Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
 $ 2,822,609 $ 26,530 3.73 % $ 3,521,978 $ 32,189 3.67 %
Deposits with banks
 61,631,417 554,488 3.57 % 54,403,513 479,362 3.53 %
Investment securities
 104,333,343 1,102,945 4.19 % 106,258,336 1,028,148 3.88 %
Loans
 692,735,010 12,297,105 7.04 % 708,187,996 11,727,349 6.64 %
Total Interest Earning Assets
 $ 861,522,379 $ 13,981,068 6.44 % $ 872,371,823 $ 13,267,048 6.17 %
Non-Interest Earning Assets
 $ 46,576,193 $ 41,795,279
Total Assets
 $ 908,098,572 $ 914,167,102
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
 $ 107,477,716 $ 412,254 1.52 % $ 104,563,048 $ 369,136 1.42 %
Savings and Money Market
 362,287,406 2,960,856 3.24 % 347,058,899 2,835,039 3.28 %
Time deposits – Retail
 146,406,713 1,260,617 3.42 % 155,333,571 1,335,594 3.45 %
Time Deposits – Wholesale
 2,540,000 25,921 4.05 % 2,540,000 25,650 4.05 %
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
 618,711,835 4,659,648 2.99 % 609,495,518 4,565,419 3.00 %
Total Borrowed Funds
 8,672,164 402,667 18.42 % 27,307,385 336,310 4.94 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
 627,383,999 5,062,315 3.20 % 636,802,903 4,901,729 3.09 %
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
 158,197,096 0.00 % 162,926,161 0.00 %
Total Funding Sources/Cost
 785,581,095 5,062,315 2.56 % 799,729,064 4,901,729 2.46 %
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
 21,155,010 14,870,604
Equity
 101,362,467 99,567,434
Total Liabilities and Equity
 $ 908,098,572 $ 914,167,102
Net Interest Income
 $ 8,918,753 $ 8,365,319
Net Interest Margin
 4.13 % 3.85 %
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
 $ 2,822,609 $ 26,530 3.73 % $ 4,498,187 $ 149,279 4.44 %
Deposits with banks
 61,631,417 554,488 3.57 % 103,692,236 3,356,634 4.33 %
Investment securities
 104,333,343 1,102,945 4.19 % 99,918,850 3,333,906 4.46 %
Loans
 692,735,010 12,297,105 7.04 % 676,802,218 33,442,588 6.61 %
Total Interest Earning Assets
 $ 861,522,379 $ 13,981,068 6.44 % $ 884,911,491 $ 40,282,407 6.09 %
Non-Interest Earning Assets
 $ 46,576,193 $ 47,816,337
Total Assets
 $ 908,098,572 $ 932,727,828
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
 $ 107,477,716 $ 412,254 1.52 % $ 106,289,490 $ 1,106,091 1.39 %
Savings and Money Market
 362,287,406 2,960,856 3.24 % 296,837,126 7,576,266 3.41 %
Time deposits – Retail
 146,406,713 1,260,617 3.42 % 214,218,806 6,536,995 4.08 %
Time Deposits – Wholesale
 2,540,000 25,921 4.05 % 5,424,813 167,100 4.12 %
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
 618,711,835 4,659,648 2.99 % 622,770,235 15,386,452 3.30 %
Total Borrowed Funds
 8,672,164 402,667 18.42 % 27,461,732 1,039,532 4.99 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
 627,383,999 5,062,315 3.20 % 650,231,967 16,425,984 3.38 %
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
 158,197,096 0.00 % 178,144,809 0.00 %
Total Funding Sources/Cost
 785,581,095 5,062,315 2.56 % 828,376,776 16,425,984 2.65 %
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
 21,155,010 13,636,749
Equity
 101,362,467 90,714,303
Total Liabilities and Equity
 $ 908,098,572 $ 932,727,828
Net Interest Income
 $ 8,918,753 $ 23,856,423
Net Interest Margin
 4.13 % 3.59 %
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
 $ 3,328,480 $ 91,964 3.69 % $ 4,498,187 $ 149,279 4.44 %
Deposits with banks
 51,098,120 1,343,573 3.52 % 103,692,236 3,356,634 4.33 %
Investment securities
 107,000,505 3,349,118 4.18 % 99,918,850 3,333,906 4.46 %
Loans
 703,708,471 35,527,432 6.75 % 676,802,218 33,442,588 6.61 %
Total Interest Earning Assets
 $ 865,135,576 $ 40,312,087 6.23 % $ 884,911,491 $ 40,282,407 6.09 %
Non-Interest Earning Assets
 $ 43,284,633 $ 47,816,337
Total Assets
 $ 908,420,209 $ 932,727,828
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
 $ 104,726,050 $ 1,130,465 1.44 % $ 106,289,490 $ 1,106,091 1.39 %
Savings and Money Market
 345,896,375 8,435,417 3.26 % 296,837,126 7,576,266 3.41 %
Time deposits – Retail
 155,747,539 4,065,098 3.49 % 214,218,806 6,536,995 4.08 %
Time Deposits – Wholesale
 2,743,883 83,125 4.05 % 5,424,813 167,100 4.12 %
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
 609,113,847 13,714,105 3.01 % 622,770,235 15,386,452 3.30 %
Total Borrowed Funds
 21,020,920 1,075,966 6.84 % 27,461,732 1,039,532 4.99 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
 630,134,767 14,790,071 3.14 % 650,231,967 16,425,984 3.38 %
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
 162,298,209 0.00 % 178,144,809 0.00 %
Total Funding Sources/Cost
 792,432,976 14,790,071 2.50 % 828,376,776 16,425,984 2.65 %
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
 16,302,440 13,636,749
Equity
 99,684,793 90,714,303
Total Liabilities and Equity
 $ 908,420,209 $ 932,727,828
Net Interest Income
 $ 25,522,016 $ 23,856,423
Net Interest Margin
 3.95 % 3.59 %

Contact: Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank

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