Staples Previews Holiday Deals and Season-Long Savings

Savings extend beyond Black Friday with weeklong deals on the hottest products and in-store service offers live now

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Staples today announced a preview of Black Friday holiday savings on the latest in tech, plus deals on in-store printing, shipping, passport and tech services. Many deals designed to support workers and small businesses throughout their busy season will be valid in Staples stores across the country. Select deals will also be available online at Staples.com, through Buy Online Pickup In Store (BOPIS) and via Instacart.

“The holiday season is crunch time for many small businesses looking to close out their year strong,” said Brian Coupland, Senior Vice President, Merchandising at Staples US Retail. “With our seasonal deals, Staples is aiming to make the holiday season a little less hectic and a lot more convenient for all, from extending store hours and deeper discounts on UPS® Shipping Services to deals on passport services for holiday travel and annual holiday cards and invitations.”

Weeklong Black Friday Deals valid from 11/20/22 – 11/26/22

Leading up to Black Friday, Staples shoppers can look forward to hot deals on the latest technology, gaming gear, gifts and more. These include:

New Apple® AirPods® Pro wireless earbuds with charging case (Gen. 2), $229 ($20 savings) in store and online. $199 ($50 savings) through use of the Staples Connect™ app in store only

HP 15.6″ laptop with Intel® Core™ i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, $249.99 ($300 savings) Available in store and online

Emerge™ Vortex™ gaming chair ($149.99, $110 savings) Available in store and online

HP Pavilion 15.6″ Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U, 12GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 11, $449.99 ($300 savings) Available in store and online

HP V24i G5 FHD Monitor, $109.99 ($50 savings) Available in store and online

60% off Custom Cards & Invites 1 Available in store and online

Apple® iPad 9 th Generation 64GB, $279 ($50 savings) Offer valid in select stores only

Preview more of the top Black Friday deals available at Staples here.

Before stocking up on new tech, shoppers can clean out their old collections by bringing used eligible tech items to their nearby Staples store and get $5 back in rewards to use toward holiday gifts. For more information and full program details, visit staples.com/recycling.

Holiday Deals Happening Now

Now is the best time to take advantage of deals available on select shipping products and top services in store. These deals include:

40% off Custom Cards & Invitations 2 Available in store and online

25% off UPS ® Express Shipping 3

Express Shipping Save 50% when you buy 5 or more on boxes, mailers & tubes (same item only) 4

25% back via In-Store Bonus on select shipping supplies and UPS ® shipping services when you download the Staples Connect™ app 5

shipping services when you download the Staples Connect™ app $10 off signs, banners and posters when you spend $50 6

2 for $14.99 passport photos 7

Holiday Hours

To allow for time with family and friends during the holiday, all Staples store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday in most locations. Customers can visit the Staples Store locator for the most up-to-date information on hours and visit Staples.com anytime for delivery options.

