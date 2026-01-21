Stagwell’s (NASDAQ:STGW) The Harris Poll Launches QuestRQ, a Next-Generation, Always-On Reputation Intelligence Platform for Modern Business Leaders

The Harris Poll, today, announced the launch of Harris QuestRQ (QRQ), a next-generation reputation system for modern business, communications, and marketing leaders.

Harris QuestRQ’s always-on corporate pulsing system connects live firm reputation metrics to over three decades of trended proprietary corporate ranking data from The Harris Poll’s Reputation Quotient (RQ) framework and its live HarrisQuest brand tracking platform within The Marketing Cloud. Together, firms now can measure their reputation live in society, beyond their category; and against their own history. And critically, corporate reputation movements captured in the moment can be linked to over seventy-five metrics of brand health delivering continuous, globally scalable reputation intelligence.

Today’s enterprise navigates a constantly changing culture, with new values shifts, voices of influence, previously unknown risks from society, politics and more.

John Gerzema, The Harris Poll’s CEO, says: “Communications and marketing are often siloed. But amid today’s culture wars, the enterprise must mitigate risk by measuring the interaction of reputation and brand health and acting in concert. Leaders must all be listening and moving in lock step with the same information.”

With a proven framework measuring six key reputation dimensions-trust, vision, quality, relevance, ethics, and culture-Harris QuestRQ is modernized for today’s business speed. Its self-service platform and live data pipeline empower leaders to act on insights instantly, directly connecting reputation shifts to brand investments and customizing the experience to drive strategic priorities.

Rob Jekielek, Managing Director at The Harris Poll, explains, “‘Cultural Relevance’ is the new reputational benchmark for how company actions and communications resonate with audiences. It introduces an important tension with Trust. A company that’s trusted but not relevant is missing chances to surprise and delight. One that’s relevant but not trusted may have compelling value, but also glaring gaps in how it operates, putting it at real risk of attrition.”

Harris QuestRQ delivers continuous insights based on validated, representative samples rooted in decades of data science. The platform is modular and customizable, and is supported by The Harris Poll’s consulting expertise to help translate data into strategy across the C-suite, communications, marketing and HR.

“Reputation has become one of the most valuable forms of currency a business can have-yet too many leaders are still relying on annual data to manage it,” said Wendy Salomon, Managing Director of Reputation at The Harris Poll. “With Harris QuestRQ, we’ve taken decades of reputation science and rebuilt it for the pace and complexity of today’s world. It’s leaner, faster and smarter-giving leaders the always-on visibility they need to make reputation a true, real-time decision-making asset.”

“Business leaders don’t need more dashboards-they need connected intelligence they can trust, move on and explain in the boardroom,” said Jonathan Gardner, CEO of HarrisQuest. “Harris QuestRQ was built as part of a larger system, not a point solution. It unifies brand, reputation and communications signals into one coherent framework so leaders can see not just what is happening, but why-and what to do next.”

Organizations across sectors-including financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, and retail-have already utilized the underlying RQ framework to guide leadership and policy decisions, benchmark against emerging competitors, manage crises in real-time, and inform forward-looking thought leadership platforms. Harris QuestRQ now delivers these capabilities through a modern, scalable and competitively priced technology platform, with early adoption incentives available.

In today’s business environment, reputation insights shape critical decisions-from C-suite communications and investor narratives to employer branding and ESG commitments. Harris QuestRQ operationalizes that intelligence at scale, enabling reputation to function as a shared measure of enterprise performance in an environment where narratives move faster and credibility is harder to earn.

“Harris QuestRQ transforms reputation from a number you react to into a strategy you can execute, providing the clarity needed to build a more relevant, resilient, and enduring brand,” concluded Gardner. “Backed by The Harris Poll’s expertise, technology and consulting, we believe Harris QuestRQ sets a new standard for how reputation will be understood and managed in the years ahead.”

The Harris Poll’s QuestRQ is now available to organizations across industries and markets. For more information, please visit: https://harrisquest.com/suite/questrq.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global public opinion, analytics and consulting firm that has been helping leaders make sense of public opinion and stakeholder expectations for more than 70 years. Known for its rigorous methodology and deep expertise in reputation, brand and communications research, The Harris Poll partners with organizations worldwide to provide data-driven insights that inform strategy, mitigate risk and unlock growth.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell’s (NASDAQ:STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

Media Contact:

Savannah Martin, Harris Quest

savannah.martin@harrisquest.com

+1 334-714-5379

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire