Aspire Biopharma’s Unveils Bold New Era for BUZZ BOMB(TM) Caffeine with Dynamic Website and Packaging Redesign

New streamlined, mobile-optimized shopping experience, allows consumers to purchase BUZZ BOMB™ directly, access exclusive promotions and engage with the brand through educational and lifestyle content highlighting the benefits of sublingual delivery

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) (“Aspire” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing multi-faceted patent-pending delivery technology, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive brand redesign for its flagship caffeine product, BUZZ BOMB™. This strategic rebranding initiative introduces a new logo, sleek, modern website and eye-catching product packaging, reflecting the product’s capabilities and Aspire Biopharma’s commitment to cutting-edge science.

Enhanced Digital Experience

The new BUZZ BOMB™ website, now live at https://buzzbombcaffeine.com, offers a seamless, user-friendly experience ensuring customers can quickly and efficiently access their favorite energy solution. This upgraded shopping experience provides detailed product information, and an intuitive e-commerce interface, bringing a user-friendly, modern experience to consumers looking to bring energy back into their everyday lives.

New BUZZ BOMB™ E-Commerce Website Landing Page

Bold New Packaging

The newly redesigned packaging features a modern bold aesthetic, utilizing a vibrant color palette and bold typography that visually communicate immediate impact and efficacy. This refreshed look is designed to stand out and clearly convey the product’s promise of rapid, sustained focus and energy for peak performance not only for athletes, but the everyday person looking for a boost. It’s modern and the future of everyday caffeine.

BUZZ BOMB™ Newly Designed Packaging

“Our goal was to create a visual identity that matches the power of the product inside,” said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire. “We are committed to providing our customers with carefully formulated products that deliver real results. We worked with Thistle Marketing and our brand team to completely reconceptualize our BUZZ BOMB™ brand identity. The new design elements perfectly capture the intensity and precision of the product experience, and our new website offers an elevated platform to connect with our audience and share our story.”

BUZZ BOMB™ Mixed Berry Packets on ordering page

BUZZ BOMB™ is committed to developing unique caffeine products that deliver immediate, reliable energy without compromise. The new aesthetic and digital experience underscore BUZZ BOMB™’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, positioning the brand for significant new growth potential.

About BUZZ BOMB™

BUZZ BOMB™ is a proprietary sublingual caffeine supplement developed by Aspire Biopharma that features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four flavors (Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha). Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid cognitive boost, BUZZ BOMB® provides a precise dose of caffeine that bypasses the GI tract for faster onset and smoother energy. To learn more about BUZZ BOMB™, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma’s delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning both small and large molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

