Stagwell to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, January 14.

Penn will host 1×1 meetings throughout the day and participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 PM ET.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

