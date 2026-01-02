Jared Rudnick Calls for Greater Awareness of Mental Resilience in High-Pressure Industries

Business leader encourages professionals to prioritize balance, self-reflection, and long-term thinking

After more than twenty years in the technology and manufacturing sector, business leader Jared Rudnick is using his platform to raise awareness about an often overlooked issue in high-pressure industries: the need for mental resilience, balance and steady personal growth.

Rudnick, a partner at RMS Sales and a long-time representative in the printed circuit board industry, is encouraging professionals to recognize the importance of emotional discipline and sustainable work habits. His message comes as studies show that burnout is increasing across several sectors, with the World Health Organization reporting that over 75% of workers experience stress-related symptoms at some point in their careers.

“Trying not to get too high on the highs or too low on the lows has been key. It is a marathon, not a sprint,” Rudnick says. His philosophy stems from years of navigating market fluctuations, corporate acquisitions and the challenges of building a business from the ground up.

A Personal Journey Inspiring a Broader Message

Rudnick grew up in Dover, Massachusetts, where sports shaped his early understanding of leadership and consistency. As captain of his high school basketball team, he learnt how to motivate others and stay disciplined. “Success is achieving the goals that you have set out to make,” he says, a belief that still guides him.

His early career at Dynamic Details (DDI) showed him the power of effort. After falling short of a major performance award one year, he re-evaluated his approach. “I knew I had to make more calls and get on the road more to achieve the success I did in 2010 and beyond,” he recalls.

That shift in mindset led to multiple awards and eventually inspired him to launch RMS Sales in 2014.

Recognizing the Human Side of Success

Rudnick emphasizes that professional growth means little without personal growth. “It isn’t just about the growth of the company – personal growth is also important,” he says. His perspective reflects research showing that individuals with strong self-awareness and emotional regulation perform better and maintain healthier long-term careers.

He also stresses the value of understanding one’s limitations. “Listening, confidence and understanding your weaknesses so you can backfill help where you need it,” he explains. This approach aligns with modern leadership studies, which highlight vulnerability and self-reflection as traits of effective leaders.

Why Mental Resilience Matters Across Industries

According to the American Psychological Association, workplace stress costs the global economy an estimated $300 billion each year due to lost productivity. Industries driven by deadlines and fluctuating markets-such as technology, sales and manufacturing-are especially affected.

Rudnick believes that anyone can take steps to strengthen their resilience. “I try my best to take care of the little things, and the bigger things will fall into place,” he says.

His advice is simple and grounded in experience: focus on what you can control, plan ahead, stay self-aware, and acknowledge both strengths and weaknesses.

Rudnick encourages professionals at all levels to take ownership of their well-being by:

Reflecting on personal and professional progress each year

Setting realistic 1-, 3- and 5-year goals

Staying level-headed during both successes and setbacks

Building support systems and seeking help when needed

Prioritizing consistency over perfection

“You can only control what you can,” he says. “When you accept that, you give yourself space to grow.”

As industries become more demanding, Rudnick hopes his message will inspire others to create sustainable habits and stronger foundations for long-term success.

About Jared Rudnick

Jared Rudnick is a business leader and partner at RMS Sales. With over twenty years of experience in technology manufacturing sales, he is known for his commitment to consistency, strategic thinking and leadership rooted in humility and resilience.

