Stage Servicios Delivers Seamless Wireless Audio Coverage at Viña Del Mar Festival With Wisycom

VIÑA DEL MAR, CHILE, OCTOBER 8, 2025 — As the Viña Del Mar International Song Festival continues to draw global attention to its high-profile performances and televised broadcasts, delivering flawless audio coverage for artists, hosts and production teams is paramount. Tasked with overseeing the complex RF coordination for this prestigious event was Stage Servicios, a trailblazing company recognized as the first in Latin America dedicated exclusively to radio frequency coordination for live events.

To ensure pristine wireless audio performance across the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater where the event was held, Stage Servicios turned to Wisycom, deploying a comprehensive suite of the brand’s state-of-the-art RF solutions. According to Rodrigo Ramirez, Technical Manager at Stage Servicios, the Wisycom gear played a vital role in maintaining stable, interference-free signal coverage throughout the venue’s five key zones: Front of House (FOH), Stage One, Stage Two (backup), backstage and the dressing room. “Wisycom was essential for efficiently managing wireless signals during the event,” says Ramirez. “It was crucial for handling all microphones for the participating artists and presenters and provided robust coverage in each of the designated zones.”

To manage the large-scale wireless setup, Stage Servicios deployed the Wisycom MAT288 multi-zone antenna system, capable of managing up to eight diversity zones. This system allowed the team to integrate multiple receiving antennas across different areas into a centralized RF matrix. “The MAT288 is fantastic,” says Ramirez. “It let us unify all antenna zones without cascading connections, which reduced RF signal loss and simplified deployment.”

Paired with the brand’s SPL2216 antenna distributor, the system distributed clean RF signals to every wireless microphone receiver across the venue. To overcome long cable runs and maintain signal integrity, the brand’s MFL and BFL fiber optic converters were also utilized. “Using the fiber converters allowed us to position antennas far from the stage without signal loss. This flexibility was a game-changer for achieving consistent coverage across large areas,” adds Ramirez.

The team further enhanced signal clarity with Wisycom LFA and ADFA active antennas equipped with band-pass filters, which isolated microphone frequencies and suppressed background RF noise. The brand’s LBN2 and ADB2 passive antennas were also integrated to extend reception range and dynamic response.

In addition to microphone coverage, Stage Servicios provided reliable wireless monitoring for hosts and artists using Wisycom’s MTK982 IEM transmitters and MPR50-IEM receivers. The MTK982 was configured to deliver dual-antenna coverage from a single transmission source — one signal routed to FOH and backstage via BNC connectors, and another to the dressing rooms via SMA-over-fiber patch cables with PAW antenna amplifiers. “This setup allowed solid IEM coverage for the festival hosts, who needed to receive instructions at all times,” explains Ramirez. “We used 200 mW of power to ensure coverage across FOH, the main stage and backstage areas.”

Stage Servicios additionally implemented Wisycom CSI16T antenna combiners and ACM50 battery chargers to maintain efficiency and reliability throughout the multi-day festival. One of the most impressive aspects of this massive deployment was that the entire RF plan and equipment configuration were designed and implemented without the assistance of a third-party integrator. “Designing the antenna coverage and configuring the Wisycom equipment for both microphones and monitoring systems was entirely done in-house,” says Ramirez. “It was a major challenge, especially considering the complex layout of the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater, but our experience, along with the flexibility of the Wisycom gear, made it possible.”

Wisycom’s solutions have proven to be an ideal match for the Viña Del Mar Festival, especially in today’s increasingly crowded RF environments. With TV broadcasting, mobile networks and other wireless services competing for spectrum, Ramirez emphasized the importance of equipment that can adapt to these needs. “The wide frequency range of the Wisycom gear — especially the MTK982, which covers from 470 to 694 MHZ, allowed us to operate in the cleanest parts of the spectrum. This is critical considering how congested things have become.”

Furthermore, Ramirez praised the durability, power and flexibility of the Wisycom ecosystem: “These systems gave us a huge sense of security and confidence. The quality, broad frequency range and high RF power levels are unmatched,” he says.