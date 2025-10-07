Pliant® Technologies Showcases New CrewCom Digital Audio Network Interface at NAB New York 2025

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 7, 2025 — Pliant Technologies highlights its new CrewCom Digital Audio Network Interface with Dante® and AES67 at NAB New York 2025 (Booth 934). The CXD-32CF 32×32 I/O Digital Audio Network Interface is a complementary addition to the CrewCom system.

The CrewCom Digital Audio Network Interface is a 32×32 48kHz I/O device that provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure via EtherCon Copper and Dual LC Fiber connections. This half-rack device can be powered with either net power over a CrewNet copper connection or via the supplied 48VDC power supply (PPS-48V-02).

Combined with the upcoming release of CrewWare 2.0 software, this new hardware interface will easily integrate into the CrewNet ecosystem, creating a bridge between CrewCom and other digital audio network-based devices that are standard throughout the industry. The new CXD-32CF is ideal for AV applications such as broadcast, larger productions/events, rental houses, larger theatre productions and houses of worship.

“The CXD-32CFenables direct digital connectivity to industry standard wired intercom systems without the need for additional adapting hardware,” says Art Gonzales, Vice President of Product Management for Pliant Technologies. “This gives users the ability to send and receive up to 32 channels of network-based digital audio, exactly where needed.”

For broadcasters, this creates a more streamlined and cost-effective workflow, whether it’s a small remote broadcast or a large-scale event. With CXD-32CF, broadcasters can now rely on a cleaner, more efficient intercom solution that integrates seamlessly into its existing infrastructure.