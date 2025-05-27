STACK Construction Technologies Strengthens Market Reach With Sage Integration, Enhancing Preconstruction-to-Financial Workflow

New integration empowers contractors to sync estimates between STACK and Sage Intacct Construction, reducing manual entry, improving accuracy, and accelerating project execution.

STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, announced today a powerful integration with Sage Intacct Construction, the industry-leading cloud native financial management solution built for construction. The collaboration eliminates manual data re-entry between preconstruction and financial workflows, enabling faster, more accurate estimating and streamlined project handoff.

With this new integration, contractors can automatically create a STACK project from an existing Sage Intacct Construction project and export a completed STACK estimate directly into Sage as a project estimate. This removes the need for double entry and reduces the risk of costly errors caused by transferring data manually between systems.

“By integrating STACK’s powerful takeoff and estimating tools with Sage’s trusted financial platform, we’re delivering a more connected preconstruction process,” said Aaron Kivett, VP of Partnerships and Product Marketing at STACK. “Contractors can now move from bid to budget with confidence-streamlining workflows, preserving data accuracy, and saving valuable time.”

Built for contractors across all trades, this integration is especially impactful for companies scaling their operations. Sage’s broad market reach and STACK’s intuitive, cloud-based Takeoff and Estimating software together support growing teams that need speed, accuracy, and financial control across every phase of the project lifecycle.

“Sage is committed to providing construction businesses with the flexibility to choose the solutions that best fit their needs, through both our robust product portfolio and our growing list of deep integrations with other technologies,” said Dustin Stephens, global vice president of Construction and Real Estate at Sage. “Our integration with STACK offers a streamlined way to connect estimating with project execution, reduce risk, and make faster, more informed decisions.”

This integration marks the first phase in a broader initiative to deepen STACK’s connectivity with the construction technology ecosystem. Future updates will expand integration capabilities to support additional workflows, creating a fully integrated construction lifecycle from preconstruction through closeout.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK’s cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK’s superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

